"What a chemistry" — Love is Blind: Sweden fans react to Alicia and Tim's emotional reunion

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released episodes 5, 6, and 7 on March 20, 2025. Episode 7, titled I Need a Break, saw tension escalate between Alicia and Oscar, particularly after Alicia's former partner from the pods, Tim, joined the rest of the cast during the engagement party. During a private conversation, Tim and Alicia reminisced about their journey, and Alicia became emotional, feeling overwhelmed.

Tim confessed he was still hung up on Alicia, assuring her he would have proposed if she had not ended things with him. Alicia admitted it was a hard decision and hoped he knew she had been "a hundred percent real" with him. The pair held hands, exchanged glances, and reflected on their feelings, saying it was "strange" to be in each other's presence.

Alicia broke down after Tim asked her about her relationship with her partner, Oscar, and if there was anything he could do to help. Watching Alicia cry, Tim hugged her and she reciprocated.

Love is Blind: Sweden fans on X commented on the duo's reunion. While many reacted to the tension and chemistry between Alicia and Tim, others said Alicia made the wrong choice by accepting Oscar's proposal.

"Alicia and tim, what a chemistry," a fan wrote.

"No bc the chemistry was about to burn a hole through my screen," another fan commented.

"Alicia Oscar is odd u don't know it but it will come out and you will regret picking him," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love is Blind: Sweden fans were impressed to see the connection between Alicia and Tim.

"Tim and Alicia, this is cinema y’all I’m satttt," a user reacted.

"I really thought Tim and Alicia were gonna go in for a kiss," a person commented.

"Alisha needs to walk away from Oskar. He’s not the one girl. Take your chances with Tim," another fan wrote.

Other fans of Love is Blind: Sweden commented on Alicia's relationship with Oscar.

"Alicia did you ever consider that Oscar is NOT into you and that's why he can't be himself," one user posted.

"I don’t understand. Oscar wants to be married (hence, the show) but he wants to be alone a lot?" a person reacted.

"Bad timing to be seeing you today" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Alicia comments on reuniting with Tim

After sitting down with Alicia, Tim confessed he was "nervous" about their meeting and added that it was "super weird" to see her in person after only talking to her through a wall in the pods. He then complimented her eyes, saying, "I'm dying over here."

When Tim said he was surprised by Alicia's decision to end things, the Love is Blind: Sweden female star explained that she could not envision him proposing to her "under any circumstances." Hearing that, Tim said he would have proposed if she waited a while longer.

"I'm completely serious. You've been my favorite this whole time. You've been my favorite since day one. You don't even know," he expressed.

Alicia held Tim's hands and said that although it felt "natural," it also felt "strange" almost like a "betrayal." The Love is Blind: Sweden cast member confessed that she had thought about their meeting "many times" and wanted him to know that her decision to call things off was not easy.

Tim then admitted that he still had feelings for Alicia. However, when he asked about her relationship with Oscar, Alicia said it felt "weird to talk about it" and added that it was "very difficult."

"So, it feels like bad timing to be seeing you today," she added.

Soon after, Alicia broke down, feeling overwhelmed by their meeting. Later in the episode, she sat down with Oscar and told him she received the comfort and assurance she sought from him within 10 seconds of being with Tim. The Love is Blind: Sweden alum ultimately left the apartment, saying she needed a break.

Stream Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

