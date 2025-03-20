"That's how I am" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Oscar admits having a "cold" attitude toward Alicia

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released three new episodes (episodes 5, 6 & 7) on March 20, 2025. Episode 6, titled Her Goal Is To Destroy Us, saw Oscar admit he became "cold" whenever Alicia approached him for comfort during a difficult patch in their relationship. When co-star Wictor asked him about his dynamic with Alicia, he said:

"When things aren't great between us, she often comes up to me then, but I'm a bit more like, 'Don't touch me.' Like a bit... Yeah, a bit cold, that's it. I don't think she likes that. But that's how I am."

The Love is Blind: Sweden star confessed their personalities were "really different." While he was "calm," he opined Alicia was "full of energy." While commenting on the status of their relationship, Oscar mentioned that the "most challenging" part for him was to discuss his needs and express what he disliked.

Meanwhile, Alicia spoke to Jakob and told him she needed to "be very, very close" to her partner when tackling difficult situations, whereas the "natural thing" for Oscar was to ask Alicia not to touch him. She stated there was no solution to their issue since Oscar enjoyed his "alone time" and "silence."

"I really can't tell how you feel" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Alicia comments on Oscar's behavior

Earlier in the Love is Blind: Sweden episode, Alicia asked Oscar if he would want to make a joint calendar with her. That way, they could check their schedules and make plans without calling the person. Oscar was surprised to hear the idea and explained he was "a bit more spontaneous" in private and added that he needed to "mull that over" before announcing his decision.

She then planned their coming weekends with lunch and a family greet together. Hearing that, Oscar said:

"So, sometimes I would appreciate it if only you went."

The Love is Blind: Sweden star expressed that he wanted to enjoy some nights at home by himself, cooking and watching a film. He then added that he not only appreciated the alone time but also needed such evenings. Alicia, who longed for physical affection and Oscar's attention, listened silently.

Later in the episode, the couple addressed their issues during dinner. Alicia confessed that she could not read what was in Oscar's mind. Even if he were upset or disappointed about something, she would not be able to guess.

"I really can't tell how you feel because I can't hear anything in your tone of voice or see it in your facial expressions or even in your energy," Alicia explained.

She stated that she even struggled to get a smile out of him. It made her wonder if he intentionally refused to entertain her needs or meet her expectations. Alicia confessed that it annoyed her and left her "feeling uncertain." The Love is Blind: Sweden alum criticized Oscar for not reciprocating her gestures and making her feel like she was "nothing."

Oscar defended himself by saying he could not control his facial expressions since they happened naturally. Instead, he could use his "verbal side more."

"If I just say things that I'm thinking, then you don't need to read my face because I'll say what I'm feeling and explain," Oscar said.

However, he admitted that it was "a challenge" for him to verbalize things he found difficult. After hearing Oscar detail his issues, Alicia said she was pleased they could address it and talk about it. Consequently, she agreed to ask Oscar questions, hoping he would answer them honestly.

Love is Blind: Sweden episode 7 saw Tim, Alicia's former partner from the pods, return and complicate her equation with Oscar. Alicia started reconsidering her feelings for her fiancé, packed her belongings, and left the apartment.

Stream Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

