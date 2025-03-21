"That seems petty" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Niklas reacts to Ola's shocking reason for breaking up with Milly

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released three new episodes (episodes 5, 6, & 7) on March 20, 2025. Episode 7, titled I Need a Break, showcased Milly discussing her and Ola's breakup with co-stars Niklas and Nathalie. During their conversation, Milly revealed Ola called off their engagement because he could not accept her hairstyle, lifestyle, or eating habits. Hearing that, Niklas said:

"If it's really about you vaping, and drinking Coke and having short hair, that seems petty."

The Love is Blind: Sweden star stated that the lifestyle Milly led and the type of food she indulged in was not "crazy" and was practiced by "regular people." Consequently, Niklas struggled to understand Ola's logic behind his criticism of Milly's habits, leading to their breakup.

Episodes 5 and 6 saw Ola and Milly's relationship crumble when Ola claimed that people who smoked, ate sweets, or drank wine, did so because they were insecure about themselves and searched for ways to escape. Moreover, he also believed short hair on women stood out as a "masculine trait." Consequently, he concluded that Milly was not the "right person" for him.

"He's indirectly criticizing me" — Love is Blind: Sweden alum Milly comments on Ola's remarks about her lifestyle

In the previous episode, Milly told Ola that she expected him to apologize for everything he had said to her. Ola, however, refused to oblige, saying he meant every word he said. He also refused to "feel ashamed" for expressing how he felt or harboring a set of values. Meanwhile, Milly listened, surprised by his lack of consideration for her feelings.

When Niklas, in Love is Blind: Sweden episode 7, asked Milly how she was doing post-breakup, she said she was feeling "pretty empty." She then mentioned that she tried to make Ola understand that he should not always say whatever came to his mind because he wanted to be "honest," "authentic," and true to himself.

Milly added that it was impossible to overlook or ignore the "negative things" Ola said about her lifestyle. When she said she took them to heart, Niklas remarked, "Of course, you do."

"These are choices I make about how I live my life. So he's indirectly criticizing me or the person I am," Milly added.

After hearing Ola's disapproval of Milly's hairstyle and eating habits, Niklas opined that Love is Blind was not the show he should have participated in. Milly immediately recalled asking Ola the reason for taking part in the experiment, wondering if he came for his "own personal growth journey" instead of finding love.

Elsewhere, during a conversation with Wictor, Ola explained that health and diet were "manifestations of underlying things." The Love is Blind: Sweden star added that he experienced those feelings intensely whenever he grounded and centered himself during meditation.

"I feel really present in my body," he said.

Ola believed bodies were "infinitely" more intelligent than the brain.

Later in the Love is Blind: Sweden episode, Milly returned to her and Ola's apartment to pack her belongings. She confessed she felt homesick and bid farewell to Ola. While reflecting on her journey on the show, Milly said it felt like an "out-of-body experience" and admitted it was "a little hard to grasp" how things ended between her and Ola.

While Milly stated she would eventually "break down" reminiscing about everything, Ola confessed he felt "very good." He was pleased to be "very in touch" with himself even though it was "tough" to let Milly go.

Stream Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

