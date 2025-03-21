"Felt like a cult almost"— Love is Blind: Sweden fans react to Ola's friend Bea's conversation with Milly

In Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6, titled, Her Goal Is To Destroy Us, Ola introduced his fiancée, Milly to his friend, Bea. The two were in a disagreement about Milly's lifestyle choices such as drinking soda and eating sweets and the meeting with Bea included more of the same.

During the segment, Bea tried to explain to Milly why Ola had a negative point of view about such things but also told Ola he needed to hold space for his fiancée instead of being rigid in his opinions. Fans online chimed in on the couple's meeting with Bea, noting that it left a negative taste in their mouths. One person wrote on X:

"And don’t get me started one the conversation with Bea, it was so unpleasant and seriously scary?? Felt like a cult almost."

"Ola and bea should start their own weird cult at this point because what was that interaction? All over Milly indulging in chocolate, soda, and vape??" a fan commented.

"Ola’s likes trying to help fix Bea. Now he wants to try to “fix” Milly. But Milly doesn’t want to be “fixed” she wants to be loved for who she is.. she doesn’t want to become the highest level of herself JUST so that Ola will like her," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 felt Ola and Bea "ganged up" on Milly:

"THE WAY Ola and Bea Ganged up Milly as if she is a drug addicted while she just want to eat some chocolate and drink wine???" a person wrote.

"Ola's friend Bea seems MUCH more insecure than Milly is. Makes me think Ola WANTS an insecure woman, not a secure one who just happens to drink cola," a fan commented.

Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 further said:

"i'm 100% sure ola and his friend is in a cult," a person wrote.

"Ola and his friend. Crazy people. Run girl, run," a fan commented.

"I've done the d*mn 12-step program five times"— Bea talks to Ola and Milly about "freeing herself" in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6

In Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6, titled, Her Goal Is to Destroy Us, Ola and Milly were visited by the male cast member's friend, Bea. The friend asked Milly what made her fall for Ola and Milly praised him for being "calm, secure," and "stable."

She added that he was able to feel and talk about his emotions, when Ola chimed in and humorly asked Milly if she regretted him being vocal about his emotions. Bea chimed in and said it was only nice for a while while Milly noted they were "feeling a lot of things."

The male Love is Blind: Sweden star noted he didn't know what his fiancée meant while Bea asked Milly if she had an issue with his honesty. Ola explained they were "a bit stirred up" while Milly noted that she felt a little "prickly" at the moment.

Ola explained that he had been clear that smoking was a deal breaker and Milly interjected and told Bea that she occasionally vaped, ate sweets, and drank soda. She added that she liked to treat herself. The male Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 participant said he was honest about how he felt and Bea said that not being bale to compromise in relationships was often what hurt a lot.

As the conversation progressed, Bea assured Milly that she was in a "stressful situation" and that it was normal that she would turn to "sugar and cigarettes." The friend of the cast member stated she would act similarly. However, she further told the Love is Blind: Sweden star that she needed to know why she was doing it.

She called her habits her "comfort blanket" and said when people let go of that, things start to happen. Bea further told Milly it wasn't about her drinking coke, it was about Ola knowing what could happen when someone was "sober from all the comfort blankets."

"Ola, there's this woman that I know you love very much. And that's me. And I've been so broken. I've done the d*mn 12-step program five times. All the characteristics that I have, come from me freeing myself from all of that sh*t," Bea said.

She reminded him that it was why he loved her and told the couple they needed to have the "will to wait" for each other and not be rigid about things.

Fans online reacted to the conversation and felt that Ola and Bea were "ganging up" on Milly.

Fans can stream episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, exclusively on Netflix.

