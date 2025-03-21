"Unnecessarily cruel"— Love is Blind: Sweden fans react to Ola's shocking take on Milly drinking soda

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 aired a new set of episodes this week on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The episodes featured the aftermath of the pods as the engaged couples went to Greece for their honeymoon.

In episode 5, Milly told Nathalie about some of Ola's boundaries including his dislike for sodas. She recalled the cast member being upset about her choice of drink while she wanted to drink and eat whatever she wanted.

Fans of the Netflix reality show commented on Ola's behavior towards Milly and criticized him for the same. One person wrote on X:

"Milly DESERVED better. Ola is being unnecessarily Cruel to Milly. We all have preferences BUT why be mean when you had a choice from the very beginning."

"Ola is a narcissist and Milly is kind. She is everything he wants to be, but cannot. She accepts him for all his weird touch grass sh*t and he won't even let her drink a coke. RUNGIRL," a fan commented.

"We really need an episode where Milly explains to us why she chose Ola... What was cut that we didn't see cause there is nooo way she chose him based on what we saw actually," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 urged Milly to break up with Ola:

"Milly better than me… girl ola don’t like you…l would of left in the middle of the night and blocked errbody," a person wrote.

"Ola is F*CKING weird and self centered. Milly needs to run," a fan commented.

"Ola is WILDDD!!, he can marry himself up. It’s like he doesn’t want a wife! He wants a STUDENT to learn from him! Please save and don’t lose yourself Milly!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 further said:

"They really are acting like Milly is a whole entire drug addict," a person wrote.

"He just being childish and does not like and and is doing everything in his power to push her away instead of being upfront," a fan commented.

"It's completely harmful"— Ola opens up to Milly about the consumption of soft drinks in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 5

In Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 5, titled, Reality Catches, Milly and Ola spoke about some of the dealbreakers they had in mind. While Ola noted there were a few things he would consider deal breakers, he brought up Milly's occasional vaping.

Milly noted she wouldn't categorize herself as a smoker since she only vaped occasionally. The female cast member asked her fiancé what else had been on his mind and Ola brought up sodas or soft drinks as something that was unhealthy about Milly. He said:

"Soft drinks or the consumption of soft drinks or energy drinks or things like that. To me, it's completely harmful and it can be a way of numbing. So if I see any of it, any, like candy, Coca-Cola, um, cigarettes, or anything harmful to the spirit, I get a feeling of unease."

The Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 male participant noted he saw it as an "insecurity" in Milly and noted that "various addictions" were a consequence of that.

Milly asked Ola if he believed she drank soda because she was insecure, and the latter said that based on his experience, insecurities made people rely on various addictions. He added that he had dealt with a lot of them, himself and noted he would never say he was going to stop drinking alcohol or that he needed to quit drinking coffee.

Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 commented on the conversation online and were critical of Ola's take on the consumption of soda.

Episodes 1 to 7 of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

