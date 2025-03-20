"It was easily over an hour" – Love Is Blind: Sweden star Karolina makes her feelings known about Jakob's conversation with Emmelie

Episode 7 of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 aired on March 20, bringing tension between Karolina and Jakob. The couple, who got engaged after forming a connection in the pods, faced a major disagreement when Karolina confronted Jakob about his extended conversation with Emmelie.

At the beginning of the Love Is Blind: Sweden episode, the cast got together near the waterside. While Jakob was clearing past differences between him and Emmelie, Karolina grew frustrated with how long he had been gone. Later in the Love Is Blind: Sweden, Karolina expressed:

"You were gone for a while. If it had been me, the other way around, I'd have thought of you right away. Like, ‘I wonder how Karolina is doing right now.' I mean, it was easily over an hour. It was a super long time."

Jakob, however, downplayed her concerns, leading to a heated exchange. Karolina insisted she had tried to stay calm but needed more attention from him at that moment.

What happened between Karolina and Jakob in Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 7

On the March 20 episode of Love Is Blind: Sweden, Jakob and Karolina sat down on the sofa to talk. Jakob asked how she thought things had gone that day, but Karolina immediately brought up his absence.

"I mean, that's what I should be asking you. You were gone for a really long time. I almost didn't see you all day," she said.

She questioned why he had not thought about her during that time. Jakob interrupted saying, "Are you done?" but Karolina refused to drop the issue. She pointed out that she had never been in a similar situation, where an ex-partner suddenly appeared and spoke with her for an extended time.

She told him to try putting himself in her shoes. She added that she had tried to act fine, but once he left, she realized she was not okay with it. Jakob then explained what had happened, saying:

"We talked about how she saw things and then how I saw things. And I apologized to her for not coming across the way I meant to. But in the end, I followed my heart. And my heart wanted Karolina."

He explained that Emmelie was not upset about his decision, but rather about how she found out, adding that the conversation had already addressed everything. He then asked if there were any more questions or if they could move on.

However, Karolina remained upset and questioned why he had seemingly denied their relationship in front of Emmelie. She pointed out that he had just told her he felt the same way and struggled to understand how he could contradict that. Admitting her disappointment, she said, "I'm sorry, but that makes me upset."

Jakob pushed back, accusing Karolina of focusing on being right rather than understanding his side.

"You know what? You're allowed to be upset, but it seems like you're just focused on being right," he said.

When Karolina tried to respond, Jakob cut her off.

"Let me finish talking. I'll let you say what you have to say all the time, so you can let me finish too," he said.

Karolina disagreed, insisting that she had remained quiet most of the time. Jakob immediately refuted her claim, arguing that she had not.

Jakob clarified that Emmelie believed he had explicitly told her their relationship was officially over, but he maintained that it was Karolina who had conveyed that message. He stated that Emmelie claimed Karolina had returned from their Love Is Blind: Sweden date and said it, but he had assured her that those words had not come from him.

Jakob attempted to steer the conversation in a new direction, suggesting they discuss his recent conversation with Alicia while they had the chance. Jakob shared that Alicia had confided in him about her relationship with Oscar.

"She told me she's in love with Oscar, but that he's a bit more, 'Let's take this day by day.' And I told her that I'm in a similar situation because Karolina hasn't told me she loves me either. So that's what I said. Any questions about that?" he said.

Karolina simply responded, "No."

Love Is Blind: Sweden episodes 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix.

