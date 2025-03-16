"I actually have ADHD" — Love Is Blind: Sweden star Niklas reveals his diagnosis to Karin

Niklas, an actor and golf salesperson, went on a date with Karin on the premiere episode of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2. Niklas shared that he had a difficult morning due to the pressure of talking to many people. Later, Niklas asked what Karin's expectations were from her future partner.

Karin mentioned that she wanted emotional support, stability, and a sense of calm from her partner. Niklas then opened up about his ADHD, which sometimes made him disorganized.

"You might not always get calm from me. I actually have ADHD. I usually hate bringing it up, because then people tend to put a label on you right away, but that's me, so I might as well bring up these things," revealed Love Is Blind: Sweden star Niklas.

Karin asked further how Niklas' ADHD affected him in relationships. Niklas explained that he was a loving and romantic person but struggled with structure. He ultimately appreciated Karin's willingness to understand and support him. Niklas was touched by Karin's thoughtful questions and her desire to complement each other's strengths and weaknesses.

How Niklas and Karin went from pods to proposing to each other on Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2?

Niklas later shared in a confessional on Love Is Blind: Sweden that he felt comfortable talking to Karin and appreciated her attentive listening. He reflected on his date with Karin, calling it the "craziest day." He said that Karin made him feel something special, which he hadn't experienced in a long time.

Karin also shared her thoughts about the date. She felt unprepared and overwhelmed by the speed of events. Despite having a good feeling about Niklas, Karin acknowledged their personality differences. She prioritized feeling safe and secure with a partner who took responsibility.

"I definitely still have a very good feeling about Niklas. But, well, we are quite different in terms of our personalities," stated Karin.

After the date on Love Is Blind: Sweden, Karin left with some doubts. She wished she had asked Niklas more questions to better understand him. At that moment, Karin was unsure about her feelings and needed more time to reflect. Karin and Niklas' connection grew stronger with each podcast episode. When Niklas proposed by the end of episode 4, Karin accepted his proposal.

Meanwhile, on the first episode of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, host Jessica Almenas welcomed the participants and announced the opening of the pods for the second time in Sweden. In the episode, Karolina was introduced first as a digital marketing student. She had recently turned 38 and wanted to start a family soon. After a few dates, Karolina connected with Jakob as they shared similar values and goals.

Jakob said he was satisfied with his life but wanted to share it with a partner. He hoped to find his future wife through the experiment. Next, Milly was introduced. She went on a date with Ola, who had given up coffee, alcohol, and work. Ola always carried a crystal that helped him relax. Milly and Ola felt at ease and found common ground.

Milly enjoyed "trash TV," which Ola didn't like, but he appreciated her fun nature. Jakob also dated Emmelie and opened up about his past drug use. He told Emmelie that she was his top choice. However, Jakob had also connected with Karolina. When Karolina and Jakob dated, he shared his past and said he envisioned marrying her. Karolina told the other women about Jakob, including Emmelie.

Emmelie was surprised to hear that Jakob told the same things to Karolina as he did to her. The episode ended with Emmelie confronting him about his actions.

Viewers can watch the first four episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 on Netflix.

