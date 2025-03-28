What happened between Oscar and Alicia in Love is Blind Sweden season 2? Details explored

Oscar Lind, 29, and Alicia Sjöberg, 31, ended their engagement on Love is Blind Sweden season 2's eighth episode, which aired on March 27, 2025. The technical salesperson from Göteborg and a Stockholm-based recruiter met in the pods, got engaged, and lived together before separating. Their relationship changed after Tim revealed he planned to propose to Alicia during the eliminated contestants' reunion in episode 7.

The final meeting showed Oscar expressing a lack of love after three weeks together. The couple's journey aired across eight episodes on Netflix, starting with pod meetings and ending with Alicia refusing Oscar's final hug attempt. Their story concluded with both living separately in their respective cities, maintaining no contact since filming.

Oscar Lind chooses to step back from relationship in Love is Blind Sweden Finale

In the Love is Blind Sweden season 2 pods, Alicia and Oscar maintained multiple connections. Alicia built a bond with Tim, discussing marriage goals and shared values. Oscar developed feelings for Milly through their pod conversations. Despite these other connections, Oscar chose Alicia after a significant night of reflection. He broke things off with Milly to focus entirely on Alicia.

Their engagement took place during a special pajama-themed pod date where Oscar expressed his commitment. After their pod journey, they met face to face, confirming their mutual physical attraction. The couple shared intimate moments, showing clear signs of chemistry and comfort with physical touch.

Living together revealed new challenges for the Love is Blind Sweden season 2 couple. Oscar's behavior changed from his pod personality as he became more reserved. Alicia noticed the difference between his initial openness and his current distant demeanor. She made several attempts to discuss their plans, hoping to rebuild their earlier connection.

The couple's apartment dynamic grew tense as Oscar pulled back from conversations about wedding preparations. Their daily interactions showed a growing gap between Alicia's desire for emotional closeness and Oscar's increasing distance. Morning routines became quiet, evening conversations decreased, and shared activities diminished.

Oscar spent more time alone, while Alicia tried maintaining their connection through planned dates and activities. The Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episode 7, which aired March 20, 2025, featured eliminated contestants meeting the engaged couples. Tim's arrival affected Alicia strongly.

During their conversation, Tim revealed he planned to propose to Alicia the day she ended their pod connection. After meeting Tim, Alicia shared with Oscar that she received more emotional support in ten seconds with Tim than she had from Oscar all day. Tim held her while she cried and kissed her forehead, offering comfort.

Alicia expressed feeling uncertain about their future together, while Oscar acknowledged becoming more distant over the past week. The couple's last meeting took place outdoors by the water. Oscar brought blankets and coffee for their conversation. He admitted feeling lonely in their apartment during their time apart.

When Alicia asked about his feelings, Oscar stated that lacking strong emotions after two or three weeks made him question their future three years ahead. Love is Blind Sweden season 2 star emphasized the absence of love in their relationship, leading to his decision to step back.

Alicia maintained her feelings for Oscar but accepted that they should end things. She declined his final attempt at a hug, stating she didn't want physical contact. The separation became official in episode 8, aired on March 27, 2025. Oscar cited fundamental differences in their need for security.

Alicia chose to keep her negative thoughts private to preserve their good memories. The couple lives separately, with Oscar based in Göteborg, continuing his technical sales career, and Alicia working as a recruiter in Stockholm.

Fans can watch new episodes of Love is Blind Sweden season 2 on Netflix.

