Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 8 recap — Couples test their wedding outfits as they get ready for the bachelor and bachelorette parties

The global dating experiment, Love is Blind: Sweden, returned for a second season in Scandinavia. The show's objective was to help singles form connections based on their inner selves, as they could not see each other. The couples' decisions on their wedding day determined the outcomes of their relationships.

In the previous episode of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, Emmelie addressed Jakob's decision to end their connection in the pods, creating tension with Karolina. Ola and Milly mutually decided to part ways, ending their relationship and leaving the show.

In the latest episode released on March 27, 2025, the remaining couples try out their wedding outfits. Karolina revealed that she hadn't said "I love you" to Jakob.

The future grooms and brides had their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

What happened in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 8?

The Love is Blind: Sweden episode kicked off with Wictor and Nathalie practicing putting rings on each other as they soon hoped to do so during the actual wedding ceremony.

In a confessional, Nathalie mentioned that she felt like Wictor was the man of her dreams and was looking forward to spending her life with him.

Afterward, host Jessica revealed that the men and women would go try out their wedding outfits. First, it was the ladies who went for the tryouts. They were accompanied by their friends and families who got introduced to each other.

Later, the male participants of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 also met up with each other's loved ones as well.

Both groups expressed concern about Oscar and Alicia's absence from the wedding outfit trials. Karolina also opened up to her mother about the fact that Jakob had confessed his love for her but she hadn't been able to relay it back.

"It feels really weird that it's just the three of us. Everyone's had their highs and lows, but it still felt like things were okay, even though they were going through their ups and downs," stated Karolina.

Meanwhile, Alicia and Oscar met up later to talk about their ongoing conflicts. The previous episode concluded with Alicia leaving Oscar's apartment after they both admitted that things weren't going ideally.

Alicia mentioned that she still had feelings for him but Oscar expressed that he didn't feel love between them and worried about the future if they decided to move further.

Jakob and Karolina went on a date and Jakob asked his partner whether she had any lingering doubts about their future. Karolina assured Jakob that she had strong feelings for him but the whole experience has been a lot for her.

Once they got back home, Karolina was able to open up about her feelings and said "I love you" to her partner.

"You make me very happy. Everything you do for me, with me, how you are with me, how you are in our relationship, and it's because of you that I've been able to feel the things I feel for you," said Love Is Blind: Sweden star Karolina.

As the episode concluded, the ladies and gents again gathered for their bachelorette and bachelor parties. The grooms got a task from their friends where they had to call their future mother-in-law and deliver the wedding speech.

The ladies, on the other hand, talked to their friends and shared their feelings about the upcoming wedding.

All the episodes of The Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

