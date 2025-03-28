Love is Blind Sweden season 2: Which couples tied knots and which canceled engagements? List explored

Netflix's Love is Blind Sweden concluded its season 2 on March 27, 2025, with three marriages among five engaged couples. The show premiered on March 13, 2025, with 30 participants meeting through pod conversations in Stockholm. The matches led to five engagements following the pod phase. These couples then spent time in Crete for their honeymoon period.

After returning to Stockholm, the pairs lived together to test their compatibility. Host Jessica Almenäs announced the wedding outcomes during the finale. The three married couples from season 2 remain together, adding to the show's success rate. Two babies have arrived since filming ended, with another expected.

This follows the pattern from season 1, which aired in January 2024, where three couples also got married. The Love is Blind Sweden season 2's weddings took place across Stockholm venues during March 2025, marking the end of the eight-week experiment.

Three marry in Love is Blind Sweden season 2

1) Nathalie Loveless and Wictor Dörrich

Nathalie Loveless, 27, and Wictor Dörrich, 33, established their connection despite initial relationship questions. Early pod conversations revealed their matching quiet personalities, which prompted Wictor to consider potential daily life dynamics. During their honeymoon phase, they worked through compatibility discussions.

The s*x exam phase brought additional questions from Wictor regarding their future together. Their shared time helped strengthen their understanding, leading to increased confidence in their match. The wedding ceremony showcased their mutual commitment as both partners agreed to marriage.

2) Karin Westerberg and Niklas Agild

Karin Westerberg and Niklas Agild (Image via Instagram/@nagild)

Karin Westerberg and Niklas Agild, both 36, created a strong foundation during their Love is Blind Sweden season 2 pod experience. Their connection deepened upon learning about their close living proximity in Stockholm's Gröndal area, separated by just 200 meters.

Throughout the show's phases, they maintained consistent relationship growth. They experienced minimal relationship challenges, addressing them through open communication. Their only noted discussion point centered on their harmonious interactions. The wedding ceremony reflected their stable connection, with both partners confidently choosing marriage.

3) Karolina Finskas and Jakob Grünberg

Karolina Finskas, 38, and Jakob Grünberg, 35, faced early relationship complexities during their pod phase. Their initial connection included a situation with participant Emmelie Abrahamsson, where Jakob shared similar personal information with both women.

The honeymoon trip to Crete brought additional challenges when Karolina mentioned her limited physical attraction. Their relationship shifted days before the wedding when Karolina expressed her love for Jakob.

During their wedding ceremony, Karolina shared how Jakob connected with her emotionally through the Love is Blind Sweden season 2's pod walls. Both partners said yes at the altar, marking their commitment to marriage.

Cancelled engagements

1) Alicia Sjöberg and Oscar Lind

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 Oscar Lind (Image via Instagram/@lindoscar)

Two engaged couples ended their relationships before reaching their wedding ceremonies. Alicia Sjöberg, 32, and Oscar Lind, 29, separated during their honeymoon period. Their Love is Blind Sweden season 2 relationship showed strain when Alicia noted Oscar's reduced communication and emotional distance.

Despite Alicia's interest in continuing the relationship, Oscar concluded he lacked romantic feelings two days before their scheduled wedding. This led to their separation, leaving Alicia expressing disappointment and anger.

2) Milly Carlsson and Ola Jönsson

Milly Carlsson, 33, and Ola Jönsson, 43, ended their engagement following significant lifestyle differences. Ola maintained strict daily routines, including specific dietary choices and practices like barefoot walking for grounding. Milly followed a more relaxed approach to life, enjoying social activities and occasional treats.

Ola expressed concerns about Milly's short hairstyle and her food preferences, including chips and wine. The engagement ended when Ola decided to break up, a decision that received support from show viewers. Both separations happened after the couples had completed their honeymoon phase and attempted to live together.

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

