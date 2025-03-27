“Yes, absolutely”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Wictor marries Nathalie in the finale episode

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 premiered on March 14 with four episodes, showing couples bonding in the pods, getting engaged, and heading on their honeymoons. Episodes 5 to 7, released on March 20, followed them meeting friends and family to test their compatibility.

Episodes 8 and 9 were released on March 27 and covered the remaining couples making the big decision at the altar. Wictor and Nathalie were among the couples who said yes at the altar. Nathalie was the first one to say "I do", after which the officiator asked Wictor if he also wished to take Nathalie as his lawfully wedded wife.

"There is nobody else that I would wanna do this journey with. So yes, absolutely," he said.

After the groom kissed the bride and they walked away together, Nathalie said that she couldn't believe they were married. Wictor agreed and thanked Nathalie for everything.

What happened at Wictor and Nathalie's wedding on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 9?

When Nathalie walked down the Love is Blind: Sweden aisle, with drizzling rain in the background, she put smiles on everyone's faces, especially on Wictor's. As soon as he received her at the altar, he told her how beautiful she looked. It was then time for them to give their speeches and the officiator signalled Nathalie to go first.

She said that meeting Wictor on Love is Blind: Sweden was the best thing that happened to her in her whole life. She added that she went into the pods longing for love but thought she could never find a perfect partner. She added:

"And then you came into my life."

She praised his heart and told him she felt safe with him. She told him he was the only one she could be vulnerable to and promised him that if they got married that day, she would do everything to make him happy.

Wictor said she had exceeded all his expectations. He noted that theirs wasn't a traditional journey, but a unique one yet it was filled with beautiful memories. He added:

"Today, I feel as if I've known you for a lifetime."

He thanked her for being herself and for making his journey special. The Love is Blind: Sweden officiator then reminded them that their decision to get married or not to get married will both lead them to love and happiness before he asked Nathalie the final question. Nathalie said:

"I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Yes, I do."

The officiator then asked Wictor the same question, to which he said:

"The journey we've been on has been incredible, and I'm so very grateful for all of those moments and everything we've experienced together."

He then said he wanted to marry her and put a ring on her finger. At the end of the episode, Wictor told the cameras that he didn't know what it was but he felt "natural" with Nathalie. Nathalie said to the backdrop of them feeding each other their wedding cake that it felt "so right" and "so easy".

