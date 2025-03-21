"It felt like the next step" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Wictor opens up about confessing his love to Nathalie

Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 released episode 7 on March 20, 2025, on Netflix. Nathalie and Wictor were one of the couples hoping to get married by the end of the season. The couple initially met in the pods in earlier episodes and moved in together. In the latest episode, they had a conversation about their feelings.

Nathalie expressed that she had realized that every couple's journey is unique and that communication is crucial. She felt that she and Wictor had made significant progress in their relationship. Wictor shared Nathalie's sentiments, stating that he felt certain about their relationship.

He confessed that he had fallen in love with Nathalie. In a confessional, Wictor mentioned that saying "I love you" was like taking "the next step" for him.

"It felt like the next step for me saying those words. It's like leveling up. It's her I want to spend my life with, and I'm not gonna let anything get in the way of that," said Wictor of Love Is Blind: Sweden.

What other events happened in Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 7?

Episode 7 of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 was rolled out as part of three episodes that began with the eliminated participants rejoining the rest of the cast. Emmelie's arrival made Jakob uncomfortable, which the other cast members noticed. In earlier episodes, Jakob had formed connections with both Emmelie and Karolina before choosing the latter.

Emmelie shared in her confessional that she wanted to talk to Jakob about his decision. Emmelie felt Jakob had misled her in the pods. Jakob explained to Emmelie that he followed his heart when choosing Karolina. Emmelie stated in a confessional that she had decided to trust her instincts and end things with anyone who gave her a bad feeling.

"I had to be true to my heart and my heart was pulling me towards Karolina," said Jakob to Emmelie on Love Is Blind: Sweden.

As Jakob spoke to Emmelie, Karolina watched from afar, choosing not to intervene. Meanwhile, Ola and Milly discussed their issues with other participants. Ola had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Milly's lifestyle choices.

Meanwhile, Tim's arrival made Alicia uneasy. They eventually talked, and Tim got emotional, questioning Alicia's decision to end their relationship. Alicia responded that she didn't see a future with him, which Tim denied. Alicia cried after this conversation.

Elsewhere, Karolina asked Jakob why he took so long to chat with Emmelie. A few days later, they went on a date where Karolina said that the topic was painful but she was glad they could discuss it openly. Karolina felt relieved that she and Jakob could confront difficult issues. She believed their openness strengthened their relationship.

"Both of us got really upset. And honestly, it was really hard for me to see you so sad and hurt. But I still appreciate you heard me out," stated Karolina.

Oscar and Alicia had a conversation where she remembered feeling comforted when Tim kissed her forehead. Alicia said she wanted to feel that same connection with Oscar. He admitted they had both lost their way, and he had become distant.

Alicia decided she needed a break and walked away. Meanwhile, Milly and Ola packed their bags to leave, having decided to end their relationship in the previous episode. After saying goodbye to Ola, Milly reflected that returning home to family and friends would be a relief.

Watch the first seven episodes of The Love is Blind: Sweden on Netflix.

