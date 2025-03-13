"I really do want to find my person" - Love Is Blind: Sweden star Nathalie makes her feelings clear about the experiment

Netflix released Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episodes 1-4 on March 13, 2024. The show follows Swedish singles as they form emotional connections before seeing each other. The latest episodes focused on deepening relationships and making final decisions in the pods.

In Love Is Blind: Sweden episode 3, Nathalie, a 26-year-old content manager, expressed her strong commitment to the process. She stated,

“I really do want to find my person during this. And I really want it to work out long term.”

She also acknowledged that she had only seen Wictor’s positive traits so far but wanted to explore their connection further. The Love Is Blind: Sweden episode featured critical moments between couples, including three engagements.

Nathalie and Wictor had a deep conversation about their past experiences before deciding to commit to each other.

Nathalie and Wictor’s conversation on Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 3

Nathalie and Wictor had a serious discussion about their past struggles and vulnerabilities in Love Is Blind: Sweden. Nathalie opened up about her self-confidence and how her self-worth had been tied to performance. She explained,

“My self-confidence has always been pretty good. And I have based my value largely on how I perform.”

She also shared that a close family member’s addiction had affected her deeply, leading her to join a support group. She added,

“That has really changed my life and made me more confident in myself.”

She emphasized that this was something her future partner needed to know. Wictor responded by appreciating Nathalie’s honesty. He assured her that he did not see her experiences as flaws, saying,

“I know you think that what you said is a flaw. But, I really don’t view it as one.”

He opened up about a difficult breakup in 2022, revealing that it had a profound impact on him. He shared that he lost 15 to 17 pounds that summer and admitted to fearing another heartbreak.

He also acknowledged his tendency to shut down emotionally when hurt. Nathalie reassured Wictor that she never wanted him to feel used in their relationship. She said,

“I never want you to get to a point where you give me your all and I can’t return that.”

Wictor expressed his enthusiasm, stating that he wanted to continue seeing and talking with Nathalie. In a confessional, Nathalie admitted her growing feelings for him, saying she would definitely say yes if he proposed.

What else happened on Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 3

Episode 3 of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 featured major developments as the participants decided their future in the experiment. Three couples got engaged, while others struggled with their feelings.

Karolina and Jakob were among the couples who took the next step. Karolina admitted in a confessional, “I really want to believe that love is blind.” Despite her nervousness, she accepted Jakob’s proposal. He expressed certainty, stating,

“I’ve never felt this certain before in my entire life.”

Oscar struggled to choose between Alicia and Milly. Though he acknowledged his growing connection with Milly, he ultimately made up his mind.

He reassured Alicia, telling her she had been his top choice for a while and was the only one he wanted to continue with. They got engaged, with Oscar declaring Alicia was more than just his dream woman.

Wictor and Nathalie also decided to move forward with their relationship. Wictor expressed nervousness before meeting Nathalie in person, stating,

“I’m really nervous today... There’s a lot at stake right now.”

However, Nathalie felt confident in their connection, saying, “It feels like I know him so well.” The episode ended with the couple officially getting engaged, making them the third couple to do so.

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 are now available for streaming.

