“Worried about her”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Nathalie’s sister raises concerns about her moving to Gothenburg

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 made its way to Netflix on March 13 with its first four episodes. These focused on the participants getting to know each other in the pods, falling for each other, and getting engaged, after which they went for their honeymoons to Greece. Episodes 5 to 7 were released on March 20 and saw the couples moving in together to test their compatibility in the real world.

Ad

Nathalie and Wictor were among the couples who moved in together in episode 5 and even met with other pod members. In episode 7, Nathalie took Wictor to meet her family. Here, her sister, Paulina, pulled Wictor to the side and expressed her concerns regarding their marriage.

She stated that by agreeing to move to Gothenburg with Wictor, Nathalie was sacrificing her dream of moving to Stockholm.

"As her big sister, I'm a little worried about her making these sacrifices," she said.

Ad

Trending

She then talked about the same with Nathalie and asked her if it was wise of her to make changes to her life plans because of Wictor.

What were Nathalie's sister's concerns about her on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 7?

When Wictor went to see Nathalie's family on Love is Blind: Sweden, they welcomed him and then proceeded to lunch. They discussed their plans after the wedding, where they would live, etc.

Ad

Nathalie let them know that she and Wictor were thinking of moving to Gothenburg, where Wictor currently lived. She stated that she would have to figure out her job there, but she totally saw herself living in Gothenburg for a little while.

Ad

This was when Paulina pulled Wictor aside for a chat and told him that marriage was a big step and revealed that only a few weeks earlier before Nathalie decided to go on Love is Blind: Sweden, marriage felt very distant.

She also added that they were moving at a fast pace and they were making a big decision.

"When Nathalie entered into this, she was determined that she would never leave Stockholm. And now, after a few weeks, she's changed her mind about something she was so sure of," she added.

Ad

Wictor replied that he wanted someone willing to commit to his long-term plan. She stated that it was also important to understand that while doing so, they both needed to be happy and satisfied with the decision they were making and needed to consider how they would turn out. Wictor then said:

"I was open to living almost anywhere. I told her maybe we could try Gothenburg for a little while. And if it doesn't work out, then we'll move somewhere that's better for her."

Ad

Ad

After their chat, Paulina appeared in a Love is Blind: Sweden confessional and stated that as her elder sister, she felt strongly about Nathalie marrying someone who was right for her. She believed that Nathalie should stop and think whether she was ready to marry.

Paulina then confronted Nathalie about the same and asked her why she changed her mind about not leaving Stockholm. Nathalie said that was because she wanted to be in line with Wictor's plans. Paulina pointed out that they were Wictor's plans and not hers.

Ad

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 come out on March 27, only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback