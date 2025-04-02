Million Dollar Secret episode 5 recap: Contestants eliminate the millionaire while the new one gets a secret agenda

Million Dollar Secret season 1 released episodes 4-6 on April 2, 2025. The latest batch of episodes witnessed the game intensifying as the millionaire got more power to wield and the contestant pool became smaller.

Episode 5 was titled The Kill Shot and documented the cast members voting for Phil, the secret millionaire. It was a bittersweet moment because while the contestants finally guessed the correct person, they lost a friend.

Sam was appointed as the new millionaire by host Peter Serafinowicz. She was also given a secret agenda. She had to ask at least three contestants if they heard a ringing sound and get at least one of them to agree with her. If she accomplished the task, Peter said that her castmates' votes wouldn't count, and she could eliminate whoever she wanted.

What happened when Phil was eliminated from Million Dollar Secret episode 5?

At the beginning of the episode, Peter announced the results of the voting round that was carried out in episode 4. Phil was eliminated, which brought tears to many. Then, when he opened his box, the million dollars inside it were revealed. The cast members took a sigh of relief as Peter congratulated them for hunting down the real millionaire.

Phil got emotional when he was asked if he wanted to say something to his fellow guests. He said:

"I've learned so much about myself from you all."

He stated that he was crying because he was proud of himself. Lydia told him she found him "classy", while Chris called him a "legend". Phil said he was happy because he showed up and was also disappointed that he wouldn't get to win.

After Phil left and the cast members gathered around, they wept and acknowledged that they were paying a high price to be right. Lydia told the Million Dollar Secret cameras that she didn't like the "waterworks" because she didn't trust anybody and she needed to play the game for herself.

Who was the next millionaire and what was their secret agenda in Million Dollar Secret episode 5?

The next morning, after breakfast, the host announced that million dollars were waiting for one of them in their rooms. Nervous, the contestants returned to their respective rooms, awaiting their fate. Sam told the Million Dollar Secret cameras that she didn't want the money because she didn't know how she would lie about it.

Contrary to her wishes, she became the millionaire. Peter entered her room and told her that upon finishing her agenda, she would get the biggest reward so far. He further mentioned that only Sam's vote would count at the elimination table, but the condition was that she should be able to accomplish her secret mission. He clarified:

"Giving you the chance to eliminate anyone who threatens your grasp on keeping the money."

He explained that with a higher advantage came a risk. He said on that particular day, Sam would have to approach at least three guests and ask them if they heard a "ringing sound". He stated that at least one of them had to agree with her for her agenda to be complete. If she failed, she would receive three extra votes against her.

For her mission, Sam chose to ask Lydia about the ringing first because she thought Lydia was more likely to agree with her and as Lydia was old, her ears might just ring. When she asked Lydia if she heard the ring, Lydia first replied with a no, then said she heard the dogs outside. This was counted as an agreement, so Sam won the agenda. After this, she voted out Lydia at the elimination table.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 9, only on Netflix.

