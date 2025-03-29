"Not a good strategy" — Million Dollar Secret fans criticize Lauren for revealing she was the millionaire

Netflix released Million Dollar Secret, a game where 12 players compete against one another for a grand prize of $1 million, on March 26, 2025. Hidden among the 12 would be a secret millionaire, whose main goal would be not to compromise their cover. Episodes 1 and 2 saw 35-year-old mother Lauren play the millionaire. Once freed from the role, she shared her secret with the rest in episode 3.

Ad

While the players were still recovering from Se Young's elimination, Lauren broke the news, saying:

"I'm just gonna come out with it because I am sick of lying. It [the millionaire] was me."

However, her decision to come clean to her co-stars backfired as they began scrutinizing her gameplay and criticizing her for tricking them into believing her. While an emotional Lauren explained she had to play the game, many struggled to sympathize with her, saying she broke their trust.

Ad

Trending

They ultimately voted Lauren out of the competition for being a "threat," despite knowing she was no longer the millionaire and that the role had been reassigned to someone else.

Million Dollar Secret fans on X disapproved of Lauren's decision to reveal the truth. They believed she would have remained in the competition if she had not disclosed her former identity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don’t know the game Lauren is playing but coming out and letting the other players know you were the millionaire was not a good strategy," a fan wrote.

"LAUREN what in the actual f@#k why would you ever tell on yourself Why why why?!" another fan commented.

"Oh Lauren… You should have kept that mouth shut," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many Million Dollar Secret fans criticized Lauren's strategy, convinced it was an unnecessary move.

"Omg, Lauren's downfall was revealing she was the millionaire. She also immediately dropped the innocent mom act," a user reacted.

"watching million dollar secret and lauren was dumb asf for telling them she was the millionaire lmfao," a person commented.

"Did Lauren have to reveal that she was the millionaire? You should have kept your mouth shut ma’am!" another fan wrote.

Ad

"I may be one of the few, but Lauren telling these folks she was the Mil after moving the money messed the whole show up for me.. I can't even finished. Ruined the whole experience," one user posted.

Other Million Dollar Secret fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I’m on episode 3 of #MillionDollarSecret and idk I’ve watched enough game shows to know Lauren should not have told them people she was the millionaire," a person reacted.

Ad

"I feel like Lauren should have kept her mouth shut about being the millionaire… Why are you on a show based on manipulation and deceit if you are scared of lying??" another netizen commented.

"I trusted that girl" — Million Dollar Secret star Corey criticizes Lauren for lying to everyone

Ad

Episode 2 of Million Dollar Secret saw host Peter Serafinowicz inform the players that the millionaire had completed a secret agenda and won the power to relieve themselves from the undercover role and let the position be reassigned to someone new.

"They will not be able to receive it again this time, but they are making a bet that they will get the money back later in the game. We have a new millionaire in our midst as of tomorrow morning," Peter added.

Ad

While speaking to the Million Dollar Secret cameras, Lauren stated that the game made her question herself and "everything and everybody." She added that she hated lying and could not continue pretending she had no information. Lauren believed she would "break" if she continued putting up the facade.

Ad

As a result, she told her castmates that she could no longer play the game like she had to, intriguing them. As the conversation flowed into episode 3 of Million Dollar Secret, Lauren was shown revealing her former identity to her co-stars, admitting that she was "incredibly relieved" to be free from being the millionaire.

She told the cameras that by telling the truth, she could say she played an "honest game" from the moment she could. After the secret came out, Sam said she felt "vindicated" because she had her suspicions about Lauren from day one. Soon after, Lauren got emotional, recalling how difficult it was. However, not everyone sympathized.

Ad

"Here comes all the sappy s**t. I trusted that girl," Corey said.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback