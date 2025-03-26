Million Dollar Secret episode 3 recap – One player drops a bombshell while alliances reshape the game

Million Dollar Secret episode 3 on Netflix, continues the mystery-driven social experiment where one hidden millionaire must stay undetected to claim the prize. The episode opened with a surprising announcement from Lauren, who revealed, “I can’t do this anymore.” In front of the group, she admitted to being the original millionaire.

In a confessional, Lauren shared that she wanted “to be free from being the millionaire” and continue the game with honesty. Her admission shook the group. Sam said she felt “vindicated,” while Lauren, holding back tears, said it was “hard” to carry the secret. Jaimi, however, responded that she had no “sympathy” for Lauren.

The game reset the next morning, with host Peter announcing that a new millionaire had been selected at random. Phillip became the next hidden player and was given a secret agenda that could earn him an advantage—if he could get three players to respond “no” to the question “Do you believe me?” he would cancel out three votes at elimination. If he failed, he would begin with one vote against him.

Lauren’s reveal and the millionaire reset in Million Dollar Secret

Lauren cried during the group conversation and said it had been “hard” for her to continue holding the secret. The next morning, Peter made a house-wide announcement: a new millionaire had been selected at random, and the game was back on.

“We’re kind of back to where we started,” Chris said.

Sam noted in a confessional,

“At this point, I trust Lydia, I trust Kyle, and I trust Cara.”

As the group tried to reset, host Peter reminded them the game was about “intuition, deceit, and observation.” Phillip was then revealed as the new millionaire and given a secret mission by the host.

New challenge, trophy room decision, and elimination in this episode of Million Dollar Secret

The group reunited for a lakeside lunch. Lauren observed Sydnee’s quietness and said she recognised the “fear” of being the millionaire. Cara mentioned that Phillip was overly “observant,” and that made her suspicious. Peter returned to announce an “exotic activity” for the day.

The group was split into Team A (Chris, Cara, Sam, Lydia, and Jaimi) and Team B (Corey, Kyle, Lauren, Phillip, and Sydnee). Their task was to identify and transport animals, like hissing cockroaches, pacman frogs, and pythons, to correct terrariums. The team with the most correct placements or the shortest time would win.

Team B completed the challenge in just 54 seconds, beating Team A’s 1 minute 34 seconds. During discussions about who should represent the group in the trophy room, Jaimi openly said she wouldn’t vote for Lauren. Sydnee and Lauren had a tense exchange, while Phillip said he appreciated not being “accused.”

Team B entered the trophy room and unanimously chose Corey to receive the new clue in Million Dollar Secret. Corie learned that the new millionaire had failed their secret mission and had not yet been chased by the hounds.

“When it comes to lying, I’ve done it a few times and it got me nowhere,” Corey admitted.

He shared the information with the others, prompting a discussion about who had and hadn’t been chased. Lauren said Sydnee and Jaimi were alliances and said one of them might be the millionaire.

“I’m a mirror reflection of your energy, so if you don’t like it, imagine how I feel,” Jaimi replied.

The vote ended in a tie between Lauren and Sydnee. A re-vote led to another tie, leaving Phillip’s vote—the millionaire’s—to decide the outcome. Lauren was eliminated from Million Dollar Secret.

The first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret are currently streaming on Netflix.

