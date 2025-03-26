“You've all have been played”- Million Dollar Secret star Harry's comments on his shocking elimination

The new Netflix reality TV show, Million Dollar Secret was out with its first 3 episodes on the streaming platform on March 26. Episode 2 of the show was titled The Five Suspects and saw the contestants struggling to sniff out the millionaire among them yet again, per the format of the show.

In episode 2, at the roundtable, the contestants voted Harry out because they thought he was the secret millionaire. After this brutal elimination, Harry opened his chest and revealed that it was empty, meaning that he wasn't the secret millionaire. As he revealed his empty box, Harry said:

"Zipola folks, you've all been played."

With that, the cast members lost yet another safe contestant from their flock. And even though several cast members did vote for the actual secret millionaire, Lauren, they failed to outnumber the people who thought Harry was the culprit.

The voting ceremony and Harry's departure from Million Dollar Secret episode 2

Episode 2 started with the host, Peter, telling the cast members to vote for the person they thought was the millionaire. He also declared that the person to receive the most votes would go home. Lauren came to a Million Dollar Secret confessional to say that there were three votes to her name at the round table because she carried out her secret agenda.

She added:

"Initially, I was pretty confident I may be temporarily safe, but I'm on the chopping block. So I tried to throw Harry under the bus and put a target on his back."

She could only hope that enough people suspected him because if not, she'd have to go home. Harry, in another Million Dollar Secret confessional, said that he was blindsided by the entire squad. There was a chance of him going home even when he wasn't the millionaire. He stated:

"I put it out and told them, Lauren is very suspect, and I hope everybody sees it."

Harry's hopes, unfortunately, didn't meet his expectations as Peter asked the crew to tally their votes. However, before the eliminated contestant was announced, Sam came to another confessional to clarify that the cop in her was pointing at Lauren, so she voted for her. Having said that, she thought she, too, was on the chopping block. She prayed that at least 5 or 6 people thought it was someone else so she could continue in the game.

Peter then announced that the cast members had chosen Harry as the millionaire. Harry proceeded to open his box to show if he had the million dollars everyone thought he did. The box turned out to be empty. Looking at his teammates' shocked faces, Harry stated:

"Every one of you just realized you absolutely haven't a clue what's going on."

Peter announced that Harry wasn't their millionaire and would never get to be that either. He also declared that his stay at The Stag, the place where the contestants stayed, was over. He wished him good luck as Harry left the round table.

Harry told the Million Dollar Secret cameras that it sucked to be the first contestant to be sent out. He said he didn't believe that he acted in a "deceitful" or a "nefarious" way. Following this, he got into a car and left The Stag after sending compliments to the chef.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret season 1 will be out on April 2.

