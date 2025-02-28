"I need to take care of him"—Beast Games winner Player 831 on using prize money for his son's disease research

Beast Games winner Player 831, aka Jeffrey Allen, recently shared how his record-breaking $10 million prize will help fund research for his son's rare disease. From December 2024 to February 2025, Allen competed on the Prime Video reality show, which was inspired by Squid Game and created by YouTuber MrBeast.

Ad

While the competition was intense, his goal was to support his son Lucas suffering from Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD), a rare genetic disorder with no official treatment or cure.

During an interview with People magazine on February 27, 2025, Allen shared that he first heard about Beast Games through his older son, Jack, who introduced him to MrBeast’s YouTube videos. When he saw the casting call, he decided to apply but kept it a secret until he was officially selected.

Ad

Trending

“I need to take care of him. I want to make sure he's taken care of at home, but also, can we invest into research to help ultimately find a treatment for him and other kids like him?” he said.

Jeffrey Allen talks about competing on Beast Games and winning the $10 million prize money

Ad

Allen applied for Beast Games with hopes of winning enough money to support research for CTD, which affects his 7-year-old son, Lucas. The show started with 2,000 competitors, and as the rounds progressed, the number of participants reduced. He recalled that he kept his application a secret from his family until he was certain he had made it onto the show.

"I applied for it, but I didn't really tell anybody until I knew I got in. So it was a secret I kept. I didn't want my wife to start planning what life’s gonna be like with me gone for a handful of weeks," Allen shared.

Ad

During the final stages of Beast Games, when only six contestants remained, MrBeast introduced a major twist, an option to flip a coin that could double the prize money to $10 million. Initially the prize money was $5 million. One contestant, Gage aka Player 974, took the risk, correctly calling the flip, which allowed the final competitors to battle for the larger prize.

Ad

Allen went on to win the Beast Games, securing the biggest reality competition prize ever awarded. Despite earlier concerns over unsafe filming conditions raised by some eliminated contestants in a lawsuit, as reported by People magazine, Allen said his experience on the show was positive. He described the challenges as tough but felt they were expected given the competition’s high stakes.

"The way I look at it is if you're gonna go out and compete for $5 million, it's not gonna be easy. But the conditions were more than adequate for me and my friends," he said.

Ad

He credited MrBeast, Amazon, and the production team for their efforts in managing the show.

Using the winning money for research and awareness

Ad

For the unversed, Allen serves as a board member of the Association for Creatine Deficiencies, a parent-led organization dedicated to funding research for CTD and related disorders. In the interview, he stated that the group is currently the primary source of funding for CTD studies, and he wants to ensure the prize money is directed toward meaningful projects. He added:

"Our job is to help source these projects, whether they're academic or whether they're private. We want to invest into treatments that are gonna help Lucas and help kids like Lucas."

Ad

Allen further mentioned that beyond research, he is planning a fundraising initiative where he will ruck 365 miles across California.

"Winning $10 million is gonna help Lucas and kids like Lucas tremendously. And to actually fund a treatment, you need tens of millions of dollars. So I'm not gonna be able to do it alone."

Allen stated that they still need a "ton of support," but this was a great start.

Ad

Beast Games are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback