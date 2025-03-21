Temptation Island's Kay opens up about her experience with Tyler after the show

Temptation Island stars Kay Carlson and Tyler Breshears left the show together in early 2025 but their relationship ended during their final overnight date. Kay, who is a 26-year-old fitness influencer, chose to step back after recognizing their different life paths.

Kay stated that Tyler, who had been in relationships since 18, needed time for independence. In a recent Tudum interview, the Temptation Island contestant revealed they never dated after the show despite their strong island connection.

She returned to a previous relationship briefly before moving on to casual dating. Their time together remained confined to the show's romantic setting, where Kay had given Tyler her first-impression bracelet and became his consistent choice for solo dates throughout filming.

After returning home, Kay maintained distance from Tyler and she explained to Tudum where their connection on Temptation Island stemmed from. She said that it was largely due to the romantic environment that the two built their connection.

"We were put in such a romantic setting. That's why it became romantic," Kay said.

She noted that while their experience was special, under normal circumstances, they would likely have developed a friendship. She said that interactions stopped completely after filming, allowing both to process their experience separately.

Kay decided to revisit a previous relationship after the show ended. While speaking with Tudum, she mentioned giving her ex-boyfriend "another shot," which gave her time to reflect on her Temptation Island experience.

Currently, Kay is in a casual relationship with someone new and is reportedly applying lessons from her time on the show.

The experience shaped Kay's approach to future relationships. She explained to Tudum that finding a partner who shares her core values has become essential.

"Moving forward, it's going to take a lot more to get me invested in a relationship because I loved talking about those things with Tyler," Kay stated in her interview.

Kay's current dating life reflects her evolved perspective. She credits Temptation Island, particularly the absence of phones and outside distractions, for teaching her about genuine communication. She said that since they didn't have phones, all they did was "talk, talk every day, all day."

Looking back at her time with Tyler, Kay maintains positive memories while staying firm in her decision. She told Tudum that they both looked back at it as a "great experience." She added that while she believed he was "a good guy," he just wasn't her guy.

Temptation Island journey

Kay and Tyler’s journey began in the show's premiere after Tyler picked Kay as his preferred single, marking the start of their growing bond. Through multiple solo dates, they developed strong chemistry. Tyler consistently chose Kay for one-on-one time, leading to deep late-night conversations and genuine moments of connection.

Kay told cameras her measured pace came from learning through past relationships. As weeks progressed, their emotional bond strengthened through shared experiences and mutual understanding. She also supported Tyler's career goals in modeling while sharing her own life experiences. Their conversations often centered on understanding each other's values and dreams.

Tyler expressed feeling secure with Kay, noting how she brought out positive aspects of his personality. The defining moment in Kay and Tyler's relationship occurred during their last overnight date. Away from the cameras, they had an honest discussion about their life paths.

Kay recognized that their strong attraction might not translate into long-term compatibility. She expressed concern about Tyler's relationship history, noting his continuous commitment to serious relationships since age 18.

During this conversation, she voiced her thoughts about Tyler's need for personal growth and self-discovery. Their final date brought clarity to both parties about their future directions.

Fans can watch Temptation Island on Netflix.

