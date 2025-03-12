"She's trying to tear me down" — Temptation Island 2025 star Tyler reacts to Tayler's brutal discussion about their relationship

Temptation Island 2025 debuted on Netflix on March 12 with all ten episodes. It featured four couples putting their relationships to the ultimate test to see if it was meant to be. Although each hoped to strengthen their connections with the help of the experiment, many entered hot waters sooner than expected. One such cast member was Tyler, who was surprised to hear his partner, Tayler's, opinion of him.

During the first bonfire in Temptation Island 2025 episode 2, titled Testing the Waters, the male islanders were shown clips of their partners from the women's villa. In one such clip, Tayler was shown complaining about Tyler's financial incapacities and habit of not putting the toilet seat down to tempter Case, expressing how dissatisfied she was with him. Upon hearing that, Tyler said:

"She used me not putting the toilet seat down to prove that I'm not thoughtful in the relationship. Honestly, I just feel like she's trying to tear me down and paint a picture of me."

The Temptation Island 2025 star added that he could do 99 things correctly, but Tayler would still complain about the "one thing" he would do wrong. He claimed she would use that as "ammunition" to question his character and commitment to her. However, Tyler stated it was "just not true." He believed it was her scrutiny that caused them to argue and drift apart.

"Honestly wanting to kind of walk away right now" — Temptation Island 2025 alum Tyler gets upset over Tayler's criticism of his lifestyle

Tayler and Tyler started dating four months after the latter separated from his now ex-wife while their divorce was still pending. Their relationship hit a rough patch after Tyler began working as a model and renounced the more traditional career paths. While Tyler wanted to explore a new avenue, Tayler was unimpressed since it was an unstable choice.

Moreover, it was Tyler's infidelity that became Tayler's tipping point. In one of the scenes from Temptation Island 2025 episode 2, the female cast member told the cameras that she became "controlling" after Tyler's infidelity came to light. She held Tyler responsible for turning her into that kind of a person, criticizing him for "hating" her for it.

During a one-on-one conversation with Case, she said:

"I love Tyler, and I just feel like he obviously has a lot of insecurity from his divorce or whatever it may be, and I just feel like a lot of that is sometimes projected on me."

The Temptation Island 2025 star further added that Tyler cheated on her and "walked away" from his job. Tayler also revealed that he had not been employed in the past ten months. While discussing his financial situation, she stated:

"That falls a lot of responsibility on me 'cause I own the house, and I supply the groceries and things like that. It being my house, like, I like things a certain way. Like the toilet seat. You're a man. Put the toilet seat down."

Case was surprised to hear Tyler did not put the toilet seat down and opined that "little things like that" played an important part in the well-being of a relationship. Tayler believed Tyler could not give the "level of relationship" she wanted, which, in turn, made her wonder why she was still with him.

Later in the Temptation Island 2025 episode, host Mark L. Walberg joined the male cast members for their first bonfire. During the session, each was shown a clip from the women's villa. When Tyler heard what Tayler thought of him and their relationship, he started to reconsider his feelings for her.

When Mark asked him to express how he felt, Tyler said he was ready to end things if Tayler could not see past such "tiny stuff."

"I'm done with that anger," he added.

Tyler said he felt unheard and "not valued." He explained he had just reached that stage in life where he had started to value himself. Consequently, he sought encouragement from his partner like a "team member" pushing him forward. However, hearing Tayler look down on him disappointed him.

"I'm just honestly wanting to kind of walk away right now. You know, but I... I'm trusting this process, and I'm trusting that y'all are going to help me through this," he said.

Although he did not feel like working on himself to understand what Tayler needed, he agreed to trust the process and give the experiment a fair try.

Stream Temptation Island 2025 exclusively on Netflix.

