"Don't want this to feel like I'm cheating" — Temptation Island 2025 star Grant lets his feelings known about Natalie

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Netflix on March 12, 2025, with all 10 episodes released simultaneously. It saw the participating couples getting separated and going to their own villas. Here, they met with the singles, i.e., the tempters. They came onto the show to test their relationships and know if they could have a stable future.

Grant and Ashley were one of the couples who went to their respective villas, and the former met tempter Natalie in his villa and started hanging out with her more. In the first bonfire ceremony, when Ashley was shown a clip of Grant from his villa, she saw him telling Natalie that he wasn't sure of his relationship with Ashley. Grant kissed Natalie in episode 4 and said:

"Technically, by me kissing Natalie, that would be crossing all the boundaries that Ashley and I set for each other. But I just don't want it to feel like I'm cheating."

What Grant said about his feelings for Natalie on Temptation Island 2025

While kissing Natalie at the beginning of episode 4, Grant told the cameras that he was staring at her lips nonstop. He added that, for the first time, he wasn't thinking of Ashley. Natalie said that the kiss was "really" good because Grant was a good kisser.

Later in the episode, Grant and Natalie cuddled in a hammock. Natalie appreciated his hands and his smile, while Grant appreciated the same things about her.

Further in the Temptation Island episode, when Grant talked to the other girls in the villa, Natalie told the cameras that she could see that he was showing signs of toxicity. She added that this could be because of his relationship with Ashley. Natalie continued that she wasn't going to take it because it was a major "turn-off" for her.

"If you want me, you want me, and I will know it, but if you act like you don't, I'm gonna walk away," she clarified to Grant.

Grant said that Ashley liked him making her jealous by talking to other women at bars, so he was surprised that Natalie was the one-man type of woman. Later in the episode, he admitted to wanting to be intimate with Natalie because "the heart wants what it wants."

He then asked Natalie, who was showering, if he could join in, and she said yes. They showered together, and sounds of them being intimate were heard from the bathroom. The next morning, Grant told his cast mate, Tyler, that he had made a firm decision and was ready to face its consequences. He told the Temptation Island cameras:

"I just can't help but think how devastated this is gonna make Ashley... I don't want it to be over. I mean, she's gonna be so hurt."

He said she would be hurt because they came to Temptation Island to prove that his love was unwavering, but it didn't turn out as expected. Grant told Tyler that he was going through it and that he was holding back his tears. He said that he was grateful Tyler was with him because he didn't know what he would have done otherwise.

Later that day, Natalie told him that she didn't want to do anything that would make him regret his decision. She said she wanted Grant to make his own decisions so he was sure about who he wanted to be with.

All 10 episodes of Temptation Island 2025 are available to stream on Netflix.

