Temptation Island 2025 episode 4 recap: Grant kisses Natalie and makes his feelings known as four new tempters enter the villas

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Netflix on March 12 with 10 binge-worthy episodes. The couples separated into villas, where they met "tempters" of the opposite gender to test their relationships. Episode 4, Getting Steamy, showed the islanders growing closer to the tempters while still holding back out of concern for their partners.

Amidst this came a twist: The contestants in each villa were asked to decide on two tempters to send home. The men chose Mia and Reba to send home, while the women sent Erik and Quentin. One of the four men, Grant, was swooned by a tempter, Natalie, and ended up kissing her.

The tempters who exited the villa and the ones who entered Temptation Island 2025 in episode 4

When the host asked the men who they chose to send home, they chose Reba and Mia. Shanté came into Temptation Island confessional to say that they weren't trying to hurt people's feelings but were just staying true to their journeys. When Mia and Reba showed up, Grant told Mia that he loved getting to know her and her bubbly personality.

Mia was disappointed because she thought the guys didn't see the genuineness she came with. She walked out after stating that what she was looking for wasn't there. Reba, on the other hand, stated that she wasn't too surprised by the men's decision because she didn't put herself out there.

In the women's villa, Ashley told Erik:

"Point blank period, Erik, you are marriage material. I don't think it's fair, but I don't think I'm in the headspace to give you what you're looking for."

Alexa told Quentin that she wasn't looking for anything romantic and that she was just trying to find her backbone, so she was sending him home. This is when Case self-eliminated and left the villa as well. Angel and Daria were the two new girls who entered the men's villa, while Ladimore and Daria entered the women's villa.

Grant cheated on Ashley on Temptation Island 2025, episode 4

Earlier in the episode, Grant was seen contemplating his connection with the tempter Natalie. He came to a Temptation Island confessional to say that he didn't want to cross the boundaries because he didn't want it to look like he was cheating on Ashley.

Later in the episode, when Natalie was taking a shower, Grant asked if he could join, and she said yes. He stripped naked and showered with her; their moments in the shower were masked by panting noises. After this, he told Tyler that he had made a decision and he was ready to bear the consequences for it. He added:

"The reason we came here was to prove that I wasn't going to be tempted, and obviously, that's not what this turned into."

He told Tyler he was going through it and said he was grateful Tyler was there because he wouldn't know what he would do without him. Then, when Ashley came to the bonfire to watch Grant's clip from the villa, later in the episode, Grant was seen telling Natalie that he wasn't seeing things working with Ashley anymore. He told her he wanted to keep getting to know her and kissed her.

All 10 episodes of Temptation Island 2025 are available to stream on Netflix.

