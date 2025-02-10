"The funniest thing"— Internet reacts as Temptation Island’s viral 'Montoya, por favor' crash out scenes sparks hilarious K-pop trend online

On February 10, 2025, K-pop fans joined in on one of the internet’s latest viral trends— the dramatic "Montoya, Por Favor" moment from La Isla de las Tentaciones, the Spanish version of Temptation Island. The emotionally charged scene, where contestant José Carlos Montoya rushes across the beach in distress, has taken over social media, inspiring endless edits, memes, and a wave of K-pop-related content.

The now-iconic moment unfolded when he witnessed a shocking betrayal. During an emotional segment of the reality show, he saw footage of his girlfriend, Anita Williams, getting close to another contestant. Overcome with emotion, the contestant took off running in an attempt to intervene, prompting the host to call after him repeatedly,

“Montoya, por favor."

As the clip made its rounds online, K-pop fans wasted no time in putting their spin on the drama. They began pairing his frantic dash with emotionally intense K-pop songs, drawing comparisons to the heart-wrenching music videos of the past.

Fans humorously matched his despair with tracks like Run by BTS, If You Do by GOT7, Mist by ATEEZ, and many others. The internet was soon flooded with edits featuring idols dramatically running or collapsing in music videos, perfectly synchronized with the star's chaotic sprint. An X user, @s0onho0n wrote,

"i need someone to make a thread with all the Montoya kpop edits going on because this is the funniest thing that been going around twitter for days."

The crossover between reality TV and K-pop memes quickly gained traction, with fans of different groups uniting to create increasingly elaborate edits.

"montoya breaking down listening to mist by ateez is so real," an ATEEZ fan wrote.

"poor montoya was CAUGHT IN AAAAA LIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE," a BTS fan commented.

"Stop me from reposting every Montoya video w kpop songs," another netizen remarked.

"can’t with all these kpop x montoya memes hahahahahaha," a user wrote.

Users joked that his emotional breakdown was the ultimate "heartbreak” scene, fitting seamlessly into the dramatic narratives of classic K-pop ballads.

"Someone tell him that 'Nothing' by KISS OF LIFE is the ultimate heartbreak anthem," a user added.

"Crying and running scene at the beach with red velvet body talk chorus audio in the background meme reaction video kpop edit shi*post," another person mentioned.

"yo liking all of tweets with K-pop songs," a fan added.

How did the scene from Temptation Island become a trending meme? All we know about Montoya and Anita’s relationship

The dramatic fallout between Carlos and Anita Williams in La Isla de las Tentaciones became an internet sensation almost instantly. The tension-filled scene unfolded when he watched a live feed of Anita getting close to another contestant in the singles villa. Initially, he remained seated, visibly distressed, as the footage continued to play.

However, when the lights in Anita’s room suddenly went out, hinting at an impending betrayal, he lost all composure. The sheer intensity of his reaction, combined with the host’s desperate plea, created a moment that was both tragic and absurdly cinematic.

Social media users quickly latched onto the scene, recognizing its meme potential. The way he sprinted across the sand, fell to his knees, and yelled in anguish was reminiscent of classic soap operas and overly dramatic movie moments.

Montoya and Anita’s relationship had already been under scrutiny before the infamous scene took place. Throughout the show, both had engaged in questionable behavior—Carlos himself had earlier received a lap dance from another contestant.

However, when the tables turned and Anita grew close to someone else, the participant's emotions spiraled, leading to his now-legendary breakdown. In a surprising twist, after their heated confrontation at the singles villa, Anita also broke down in tears. The two eventually reconciled and decided to leave the show together, adding yet another layer of drama to their rollercoaster romance.

The unexpected blend of raw emotion, reality TV chaos, and meme-worthy theatrics turned the artist's heartbreak into a viral phenomenon. While fans initially mocked the scene for its over-the-top nature, many also appreciated how La Isla de las Tentaciones delivered the kind of high-stakes drama rarely seen in modern reality television.

