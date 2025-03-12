Temptation Island 2025 episode 3 recap: Women watch devastating clips of their partners interacting with the tempters

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Netflix on March 12, featuring 10 episodes, perfect for a binge-watch. The episodes saw the participating couples getting divided into the men's and the women's villas. They came to the islands to test their relationships and to see if they could find better partners in the tempters who were present at their villas to distract them from their partners.

Episode 3, titled Playing with Fire, lived up to its name as the participants were introduced to the tempters and were fighting their urges to delve deeper with them because of their commitment to their partners in the other villa.

Grant was seen telling tempter Natalie that maybe he wasn't meant to be with Ashley, his actual partner. Lino told Mia that he wasn't always Alexa's first choice, which he found disappointing. Brion was seen telling Courtney that Shanté wasn't the best at s*x. Meanwhile, Tyler was seen dancing with Kay, and she twerked on him.

What women saw their men talking to the tempters about on Temptation Island 2025 episode 3?

While in the car on their way to the bonfire, where the women would see the first clips of their boyfriends' interaction with the tempters, Tayler said that they had put themselves up for getting hurt. Ashley later admitted in a Temptation Island confessional that she was anxious because she knew Grant was going to flirt.

Host Mark welcomed them to their first bonfire, explaining that this was where they would see glimpses of their boyfriends' experience in their villa. Ashley was the first one to go. In the clip, Grant was seen sitting with Natalie, telling her:

"I'm beginning to consider maybe it's not meant to be with me and Ashley, and I'm figuring that out."

In another clip, Grant was seen on a boat on Temptation Island, with Natalie sitting beside him and cuddling him. She thanked him for inviting her and asked what the most exciting part of his trip had been. He stated that it was when he swam with the stingrays and the fact that he got to hang out with her.

Ashley said she was feeling numb but was still willing to see if she could fully trust Grant. She also told Mark that Grant was making her regret her decision to be with him.

Next, it was Alexa's turn. In the clip, Lino told Mia about the men she was seeing before him and added:

"I do harbour some resentment of not being the first choice."

He added that he was usually pursued and got what he wanted, so Alexa's behavior was shocking to him. After seeing the clip of Temptation Island, Alexa stated that Lino couldn't keep bringing up something that happened a long time ago because she wasn't that person anymore. She then opened up, saying she felt guilty for making one indiscretion after being in a relationship with Lino for a month.

She also added that she felt guilt because of her previous marriage, for hurting all her friends and family. The Temptation Island host assured her that her guilt was self-imposed.

Shanté came up next. She saw Brion telling Courtney and Mia that Shanté wasn't the most s**ual person or the most freaky person. He added:

"I love a good threesome. But she does have a lot of great qualities."

When Courtney asked if he thought he could have the best of both worlds, Brion said he didn't believe anyone could have the best of both worlds. Brion was also seen taking body shots from a girl's body and enjoying it as Courtney put chocolate syrup on his neck and licked it.

Shanté said Brion needed to look at himself and decide if he was ready to lose the best woman in his life.

Finally, Tyler was seen intimately dancing with Kay as she asked him not to fall for her. He called her trouble, which Tayler revealed was the first thing Tyler had said to her when they kissed for the first time. She added that she was angry, to which Mark said that was an easier emotion to deal with than heartbreak.

All 10 episodes of Temptation Island are available to stream on Netflix.

