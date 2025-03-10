"It was an impulse" — Love Never Lies Poland star Max opens up about running away from villa during the reunion

On Love Never Lies Poland season 3 reunion which was released on March 9, 2025, the host Maja asked Max about his decision to leave the villa. Max explained that it was an impulsive decision. Max revealed that he escaped through a window in the girls' room and navigated to the main road using memories from previous dates. He then walked for four and a half hours to reach the woods.

"It was an impulse. I got up at 4 AM and said to myself, I'm going out there. I'm going out right now," said Max at Love Never Lies Poland reunion.

Max described the experience as an adventure, fueled by adrenaline. He collected stones to leave a trail, planning to return to the villa. His goal was to tell Eugene his feelings and calm him down, then return to his room.

Love Never Lies Poland star Max blames Jacek for his failed relationship

Maja later asked Eugene about his actions during the Love Never Lies Poland season 3 run. Eugene admitted he made a mistake by getting close to Jacek while in a relationship with Max. Jacek shared his perspective, believing Eugene wanted revenge against Max.

Maja asked if Jacek would have pursued Eugene if he knew it was about revenge. Jacek said no, as he thought Eugene's story about being unhappy in his relationship was genuine. Eugene confirmed some truth to Jacek's account, admitting he was unhappy in his relationship. Max expressed he resented Jacek more than Eugene, feeling Jacek took advantage of his relationship issues.

"I resent Jacek more. In my opinion, he's a small, stupid twi*k who's incapable of saying anything intelligent and is fine just being happy-go-lucky all the time," stated Max.

Jacek countered that Max was cheating on Eugene while they were together. Maja questioned Max's logic in forgiving Eugene but blaming Jacek. Max explained he defended Eugene because he considered him family. Maja asked if Max redirected his negative emotions to save his relationship. Max admitted that it was the case but didn't care if it affected Jacek.

"I don't care if it's fair towards Jacek or not, I don't give a shit about him, and that's it," mentioned Max.

Elsewhere on the Love Never Lies Poland reunion, Maja welcomed couples back after eight months of concluding filming. She announced that contestants from previous seasons would join them to share their insights. Singles from the latest season, including Pawel, Jacek, and Pidzej, also attended. Karolina and Agnieszka revealed they were still together and got engaged in Tuscany, Italy.

They shared that they had grown as individuals and their relationship had improved. The couple was now searching for a wedding venue. Agnieszka credited the show for her personal growth, stating she had learned to prioritize herself. Marta and Grzegorz revealed they had broken up despite trying to live together after the show.

Grzegorz had planned to propose to Marta before the show, but things changed after Marta said something that made him reconsider. Patrycja and Lukasz also announced their breakup. Lukasz believed he was more ready for a relationship, given his longer period of being single. Lukasz became emotional while discussing his past and briefly left the set.

Amanda and Dominik faced accusations from Jedrzej, a former contestant, who claimed they joined the show for attention rather than a genuine relationship. Later, Paula and Michal shared that they started therapy after the show and were planning their wedding. The reunion episode concluded with the cast gathering to say their goodbyes.

