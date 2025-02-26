Love Never Lies Poland season 3 episode 1 recap: Familiar faces join the show as seven couples test their relationship

Netflix's reality dating show Love Never Lies Poland premiered on February 26, 2025, with Maja Bohosiewicz as the host. The series features seven couples striving to repair their relationships and win a cash prize.

Ad

In the premiere episode, the seven couples were introduced to each other for the first time. Of all the couples, two familiar faces (Amanda and Dominik) also joined the show for the second year in the running.

Meanwhile, conflicts arose as many contestants confessed to infidelity during their relationship as they faced the dreaded EyeDetect test to determine who had been truthful and who had been lying.

The synopsis of season 3 episode 1 goes as follows:

Ad

Trending

"Six new couples make a glamourous yacht entrance. With one married couple and a pair of surprisingly familiar faces, the season kicks off with a twist."

What happened in Love Never Lies Poland season 3 episode 1?

Ad

The premiere episode of Love Never Lies Poland season 3 began with the couples introducing themselves individually.

The first couple to enter the reality show was Marta and Grzegorz from Warszawa. They revealed that they met through social media. Grzegorz expressed that couples tend to hide conflicts on social media and showcase just the good bits. While they were also one of them, they wanted to test their relationship through the show.

Ad

Next to enter was another couple from Warszawa, Max and Eugene. Eugene explained that they had a lot of "turbulences" throughout their "passionate" relationship.

"Our relationship was interrupted because I lied to him [Eugene]. I didn't tell him that my best friend was also my ex-boyfriend," said Max.

Ad

The third couple to enter was Patrycja and Lukasz, who revealed they first met each other on a different dating show. Paula and Michal filled up the fourth slot, who believed they were an "ideal couple" and didn't need to prove anything to anyone else. Agnieszka and Karolina were the fifth couple overall and the second same-sex couple after Max and Eugene to enter Love Never Lies Poland.

The sixth couple was Kasia and Pawel from Czarny Dunajec who revealed they were married. While the rest of the couples were surprised as to why a married couple joined them, Kasia mentioned that Pawel got physical with another man just before their wedding. The host of the show, Maja, welcomed the six couples but revealed that there would be a surprise waiting for them.

Ad

Ad

Soon, Amanda and Dominik entered as the seventh couple, and the show's fans could recall being present in season 2 with different partners. Everyone later gathered in front to see the results of the EyeDetect test, where Patrycja and Lukasz's answers turned out to be a lie, which made Lukasz emotional.

"No because I am an honest person, right? The important thing is that we believe each other," stated Lukasz.

Ad

Marta and Grzegorz, Agnieszka and Karolina stated truths. Dominik didn't lie about his question, while Amanda did. The same thing happened with Paula and Michal as the latter lied while Paula did not lie about missing her ex. Max and Eugene had similar outcomes, as one part of the couple lied about their questions.

Though admitted to their infidelities, Eugene even shared some tears due to the situation. The cast members of Love Never Lies Poland were shocked when Kasia and Pawel came to the front. Pawel declared that not only did he cheat on Kasia before the marriage but during it as well.

Ad

The first six episodes of Love Never Lies Poland can currently be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback