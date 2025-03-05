"I feel kind of weak with you" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Marta opens up about her equation with Grzegorz

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 released its finale, titled Truth & Love Win, on March 5, 2025. It saw the original couples reunite and address their differences while contemplating their future. Among them was Marta and Grzegorz, who reflected on their relationship and confronted each other about their connections with the "temptations" or new singles who had joined them.

During their discussion, Marta opened up about her connection with Grzegorz and compared that to her spark with Kuba, who she was paired with in the Villa of Temptation.

"I didn't feel judged by him [Kuba] for the way in which I express myself and I didn't have to repress myself when I was around him. I felt understood. Sometimes, I feel kind of weak with you," Marta told Grzegorz.

Hearing that, the Love Never Lies: Poland male cast member broke down and left the room, wondering how Marta felt closer to someone she had known for only three days over him. Grzegorz sat by the pool and sobbed.

"I have never met anyone so similar to me" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Marta expresses her feelings for Kuba

Grzegorz had become apprehensive about his relationship with Marta after watching her admit that she restrained herself from getting closer to Kuba solely because of the cameras. He questioned her feelings for him and wondered if she had developed a stronger connection with the newcomer.

Meanwhile, at the Villa of Temptation, Marta told her co-stars that she was invested in Kuba and unprepared to let him go. While talking to Agnieszka, an emotional Marta confessed she missed Kuba. While speaking to the Love Never Lies: Poland cameras, she said:

"I feel guilty that I could have felt something for someone else other than Grzegorz. On the other hand, I haven't crossed any boundaries while I've been here. It's just that I have never met anyone so similar to me. I'll meet up with Kuba after this because I promised him."

During a sit-down with the show's host Maja Bohosiewicz, Marta stated that although Grzegorz was important, she feared love was insufficient to sustain a relationship. She added that she wanted to be herself before Grzegorz even if he did not like some of her behaviors. Marta wondered if they could find common ground.

Marta was then shown the footage of Grzegorz watching her express her feelings for Kuba, in which he said that it seemed like Marta had forgotten about him. After watching the clip, Marta said it looked like Grzegorz was giving up on their relationship. When Maja asked the Love Never Lies: Poland star if she would give him another chance if he fought for her, she said:

"I would certainly consider a conversation and at least some attempts to solve our relationship problems."

At the final Love Never Lies ceremony, Maja asked Marta if she would mend her relationship with Grzegorz. Marta said she did not know. She explained that the experiment made her realize that people could often be happy on their own, claiming it was wise to let others go in such situations.

Soon after, Grzegorz arrived and told Marta how "tolerant" he had been of her actions on the show. He then criticized her for choosing the "worse way" to communicate her issues with him. Marta retaliated by saying she had brought up their differences before.

Despite her explanations, Grzegorz refused to reason with her, criticizing her for disrespecting their relationship.

"Well, if you had done worse things and I had seen them, I don't know if I'd even be sitting here," he said.

After a while, Maja revealed that Marta was asked if she wanted to continue being with Grzegorz. Marta said no but the lie detector caught her lie. At that point, the Love Never Lies: Poland star admitted she had never loved anyone as much as Grzegorz, despite their differences.

Likewise, Grzegorz was asked if he wanted to continue his relationship with Marta. He lied and said no but the lie detector revealed the truth. He explained that Marta was still "an important person" to him. Despite his feelings for her, Grzegorz wanted to address their differences to see if they could have a future together.

Later in the villa, Grzegorz told Marta that her actions were "unimaginable" and made him feel "like s**t." Marta criticized the Love Never Lies: Poland cast member for illogically arguing with her. When Grzegorz asked Marta how she grew so close to Kuba in three days, she said that she did not feel judged by him.

The conversation moved Grzegorz to tears, leaving their relationship in a predicament.

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 will air its reunion on March 9, 2025, only on Netflix.

