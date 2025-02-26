"I don't want this anymore" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Eugéne decides to break up with Max

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 premiered on Netflix on February 26, 2025. Episode 4, titled Fiancé Versus Ex-Fiancé, saw Eugéne and Max's relationship reach a point of no return. During a tense lie detector ceremony, Eugéne discovered that Max had not been open and honest about his intimate relationships. Consequently, an upset Eugéne decided to call things off with Max.

Ad

"I don't want this anymore," Eugéne said as he took off his ring.

The Love Never Lies: Poland cast member was equally disappointed to hear Max's opinion of his lifestyle. Eugéne got emotional reflecting on his relationship with Max but admitted he did not want to see him anymore. Later in the episode, after the inhabitants switched villas and Maja, the show's host showed Max Eugéne's emotional reaction, Max broke down, regretting losing Eugéne.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Eugéne decided to utilize his time in the Villa of Temptation to explore a new connection and focus on his happiness in Max's absence.

"I'm single now" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Eugéne sparks a connection with newcomer Jacek

Ad

The opening scene of the Love Never Lies: Poland episode saw Maja guide the inhabitants of the Villa of Doubt through a tense lie detector ceremony. During the ceremony, many connections were put to the test, compelling cast members to reconsider their relationships. Among them was Eugéne, who felt "ashamed" after Max's opinions were exposed.

A video clip of Max was played during the ceremony, in which he was heard saying:

Ad

"He's [Eugéne's] 23 years old, but he takes everything too seriously. We don't go to parties too often, and when we do go we don't drink alcohol there."

In the same footage, the Love Never Lies: Poland star further confessed that he never prioritized himself while in a relationship with Eugéne. Max added that he did not feel like sitting at home and playing "wifey." He said he wanted to feel "emotions again" and the "kind of intensity from a rollercoaster."

Ad

The footage showed Max's attraction toward the single cast member, Paweł, who later revealed that Max wanted to cuddle and sleep with him. After watching the clip, Eugéne expressed his disappointment, saying he felt "used." Later, Maja told him that Max was asked if he had "multiple s*xual relations" with his flatmates since he had been in a relationship.

Ad

Max truthfully answered, "Yes," adding to Eugéne's misery.

"He's a bad person. End of story. To be honest, I don't want to see him ever again," Eugéne said.

Max was also asked if he had kissed other people at parties after getting into a relationship with Eugéne. When he answered in the affirmative, Eugéne got emotional. The Love Never Lies: Poland star stated there was "no love" on Max's part. Regardless, Eugéne confessed he would continue to love him.

Ad

Later in the episode, the cast members exchanged villas, which meant that the inhabitants of the Villa of Temptation were now at the Villa of Doubt. They were joined by Maja, who showed them the outcome of the Love Never Lies ceremony.

When Max saw the footage of Eugéne crying, he broke down and apologized.

"I just want to hug him to stop his tears. And I'm also feeling scared that he will do something to retaliate," Max said.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Eugéne met newcomer Jacek at the Villa of Temptation. As the two interacted, Eugéne said:

"I'm gonna have fun for sure. Things have changed here for me because I'm single now."

When Jacek asked him what happened, Eugéne stated there was a "lack of respect" and his trust was broken not once but multiple times. During a conversation with Marta, he wondered if he was doing anything wrong by sparking a new connection. Marta assured him he was not in the wrong since he was single. Eugéne agreed and decided to let things happen naturally.

Ad

Toward the end of the episode, Eugéne was shown getting into bed with Jacek, while Max ran away from the Villa of Doubt to meet him.

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback