Love Never Lies Poland season 3 episode 3 recap: Members of the Villa of Doubt get emotional as they watch clips of their partners cheating

Love Never Lies Poland season 3 premiered on February 26, 2025 with its first six episodes. These episodes saw the couples getting divided into two villas, the ones who wished to test their partners went to the Villa of Doubt, while the ones who were being tested went to the Villa of Temptation.

In episode 3 titled, This Party Was Better Than My Wedding, the participants in the Villa of Temptation had settled in with their new partners. The participants at the Villa of Doubt were invited one by one, to see the clips of their partners in the other villa, spending time with their temporary connection.

Some members such as Kasia, Marta, and Agnieszka felt bad about their respective partners Pawel, Grzegorz, and Karolina's growing closeness with their Villa of Temptation partners. Meanwhile, Paula cried because she thought Michal was being painted in a bad light in the villa. Dominik was the only one who left feeling secure about his relationship with Amanda.

Some members tear up when they watch their partners cheating on them on Love Never Lies Poland season 3 episode 3

Kasia Rybak was the first to see Pawel's clips from the Villa of Temptation on Love Never Lies Poland. He told the other Pawel aka Pawel 2, that he enjoyed spending time with him. When Pawel 2 asked him if they should clink their glasses, Pawel quipped:

"Not without a rubber."

Then while chatting with Pawel 2, Pawel said that he had lost count of the times he had cheated on Kasia. She teared up as she said she didn't feel good about Pawel's conduct in the Love Never Lies Poland villa. When she returned to her cast mates, they hugged her and comforted her.

Elsewhere, Agnieszka was also hurt when she saw Karolina and Paulina getting to know each other in the Villa of Temptation. She saw Karolina telling Paulina about Agnieszka's exchange of messages with an ex, which was something that happened 5 years ago.

Adding to that, when Paulina asked Karolina if she wanted to continue her relationship with Agnieszka, the latter said not if she kept being jealous about everything. Agnieszka was hurt and told the host that she didn't expect to suffer due to her past deeds for 15 more years.

Then came Marta's turn to watch clips of Grzegorz with Janka. He said that the difference between Marta and Janka was that he felt similar to Janka, as opposed to Marta who was:

"Always confidently coming in and getting on her high horse."

Grzegorz added that Marta was a "smart Aleck," a Polish phrase often used to describe someone as annoyingly oversmart. He further said that she would be loud, talk a lot, and even interrupt others. Marta teared up saying she wondered if he would like to be with someone who was more like him. She was hurt by the fact that Grzegorz chose to highlight her flaws to Janka.

While Paula's Love Never Lies Poland partner, Michal wasn't inclined towards his partner in the villa romantically, he kept getting into disagreement with his villa mates. They argued about his views on their relationships. Paula came back crying to her cast mates, she said she was sad about seeing him being painted in a bad light.

When it came to Dominik, he saw Amanda dancing and partying with Andrei, all while he was touching her, carrying her jokingly, and even fixing her shorts. Dominik was the only castmate who didn't want to spend the 1000 zlotys to see the premium version of the clip that would unravel more of Amanda's actions at the Love Never Lies Poland villa.

Dominik thought their exchanges weren't too "dramatic" but he didn't trust Andrei and wanted to see how Amanda reacted when he got too close to her.

The next episode of Love Never Lies Poland season 3 comes out on March 5, on Netflix.

