"I consider him my soulmate" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Paula opens up about her feelings for Dominik

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 premiered on Netflix on February 26, 2025, bringing revelations and emotional moments between couples at the Villa of Temptation. Episode 6 focused on Paula’s growing connection with her ex-fiancé Dominik and the impact it had on her current relationship with Michał.

In a confessional, Paula admitted,

"From the moment Dominik arrived [at the villa], I've definitely been feeling happier. Fortunately or not, Dominik and I are two inseparable units for the rest of our lives. I consider him my soulmate. We can't live without each other. It's just not an option."

Her statement raised concerns for Michał, who later expressed doubts about their relationship. The episode also featured a lie-detector session that tested Michał and Paula’s feelings. As the truth was revealed, Michał reacted to Paula’s feelings for Dominik, questioning his place in their relationship. The tension between them continued to grow, leading to further complications in the Villa of Doubt.

Paula’s bond with Dominik raises concerns for Michał in Love Never Lies: Poland

In episode 6 of Love Never Lies: Poland, Paula and Dominik spent time together at the Villa of Temptation, reinforcing their deep connection. While Paula expressed happiness about his presence, Michał struggled with her absence at the Villa of Doubt. He shared his frustration, stating that he felt sad for himself because he missed Paula and couldn’t talk to her, while she seemed to be doing well.

The lie detector test further tested Michał’s emotions. A question was played for Paula, asking,

"Were you embarrassed by Michał's behavior on the show?"

She answered yes, and it was confirmed as the truth. Michał admitted that he was also embarrassed and acknowledged that he may have "gone too far." Their issues weren’t new, as previous episodes had already hinted at cracks in their relationship.

In episode 4 of Love Never Lies: Poland, Michał expressed concerns over Paula posting "explicit" images online, which she found surprising. A separate video clip showed him criticizing her for influencing his style and appearance, claiming she had tried to change him. Paula, in turn, commented that he had worn the same sweater for five years.

Michał reacts to Paula’s feelings for Dominik

In episode 6 of Love Never Lies: Poland, Paula was seen discussing her and Michal's relationship with Dominik. She shared that Michał had issues with her modeling job, to which Dominik responded that he should be more concerned about them staying in touch rather than her career. Regarding Paula's modeling, Michał then admitted,

"At the beginning, I had doubts. I was worried, it was a completely new situation for me."

When the host further asked if he was comfortable with Paula and Dominik maintaining contact, Michał responded that he needed to have a conversation with both of them. As Michał tried to process the situation, the truth session brought forward another question. Paula was asked,

"Have you thought even once during the show about getting back together with Dominik?"

She answered yes, and the lie detector confirmed it. Michał, visibly disappointed, said that hearing it was hard for him. He further added,

"If we were to stay together still, then their friendship must end. Definitely."

By the end of episode 6, the tension between Paula and Michał remained unresolved, as the prize pool stood at 121,000 zlotys.

Fans can watch the first six episodes of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 currently streaming on Netflix.

