"It would have hurt less a few years ago"— Love Never Lies: Poland's Kasia breaks down over Paweł's infidelity 

Love Never Lies: Poland returned to screens this week on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on Netflix. The show dropped six episodes, which detailed the season 3 cast's journey as couples spent time apart in two villas — Villa of Doubts and Villa of Temptation. In episode 3, the residents of the Villa of Doubts met with the host, Maja Bohosiewicz, who revealed to them what their partners had been up to in the form of clips.

When Kasia sat in the hot seat, the host revealed her husband, Paweł was asked whether he had s*x with someone other than his wife in the last 12 months. The episode ended on a cliffhanger and in the beginning of episode 4, Paweł's answer was revealed. He had truthfully said "Yes."

Kasia chimed in on her husband's infidelity in the episode and said she wished she hadn't found out while on television.

"It would have hurt less a few years ago rather than continuing our marriage for eight years, just to be told on TV that my husband doesn't give a sh*t about me," she said.

Kasia watches footage of Paweł in Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 4

In Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 4, titled, Fiancé Versus Ex-Fiancé, Kasia was shown footage of what her husband had been up to in the Villa of Temptations.

The male cast member was seen opening up to other participants about him cheating on Kasia multiple times. In one of the clips, Paweł told another person he had cheated on his wife "more than once." A female Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 star asked whether Kasia knew and he said "No."

Paweł asked whether he cheated on his wife with a man or a woman and he said "A man." He was further asked whether it was the same person he had previously cheated on Kasia with and he said "No." He further revealed there had been multiple men and the last time was in April.

"We had oral s*x. That was it. I've led a double life," Paweł said in a confessional, which was shown to Kasia.

The female Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 star took off her engagement ring and broke down in tears. She said she wished Paweł would have just told her he wanted them to split up instead of cheating on her. She added that she felt used by her husband.

Maja told the cast member her husband was asked answer question. Paweł was asked whether he had expressed "any romantic feelings" towards anyone other than his wife in the last two years. Paweł truthfully said "Yes."

As Kasia walked back to where the rest of the Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 cast sat, they rallied around her as she cried. The host as well as several cast members assured her they would get through it together.

Once the cast returned to the villa, Kasia said she had been waiting for five years and confessed that it hadn't just been a year since she and Paweł had s*x. She revealed that they hadn't been intimate in five years and asked if that was normal.

The other Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 stars said it wasn't and Kasia said she felt like a "doormat."

"I don't want this f*cking ring," she said as she placed her ring on the counter.

The following day, the host made her way to the Villa of Temptation and told them it was time to switch villas.

Watch Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 on Netflix to see what happened next between Paweł an Kasia.

