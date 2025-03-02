“Very impulsive”—Love Never Lies: Poland star Agnieszka opens up about relationship with Karolina

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 released episode 5 on February 26, 2025, on Netflix. In this episode, Karolina discovered that her partner Agnieszka had been paired up with a single named Sara, in the Villa of Temptation.

Later, Karolina was shown clips of how Agnieszka spent the last few days with Sara, including a clip of Agnieszka opening up about the challenges in their relationship with Karolina.

In the premium clip, Agnieszka shared with Sara that Karolina was "very impulsive". She added that her girlfriend's behavior often made her mad, and she often argued with her.

"My girlfriend is very impulsive. My behavior often makes her mad, and she goes off on me," Agnieszka told Sara in the clip.

Love Never Lies: Poland star Karolina watches Agnieszka talking about their relationship

At the end of season 3 episode 5, Love Never Lies: Poland host Maja gathered all the Villa of Doubt residents and informed them that they could see the clips of their partners with their assigned singles from the Villa of Temptation.

Before Karolina could watch the clips, she expressed that she wouldn't like to hear that Agnieszka didn't want to get married to her or if she found out something she didn't know from the past.

Agnieszka's basic video began with her telling Sara that even after seven years in a relationship with Karolina, sometimes they didn't get along. In the next clip, when Sara asked why she was paired up with Agnieszka, Paula speculated that it was because both of them were "smart and well-read."

In the confessional of the same clip, Agnieszka mentioned that her Villa of Temptation partner, Sara, seemed like a very "nice person" to her and that she was "pleasant" to talk with as well. In the third clip, Sara asked Agnieszka if her needs were met in her relationship with Karolina and she responded that they didn't.

Reacting to the video, Karolina claimed that Agnieszka didn't talk about her needs. The Love Never Lies: Poland star added that she didn't know about Agnieszka's need and that's why they came on to the show to "finally learn them." However, she emphasized that Agnieszka would need to open up and talk to her if they wanted to improve things between them.

Karolina then asked Maja to show her the premium clip of the two spending time together.

Agnieszka's premium clip began with her telling Sara that her Karolina was "very impulsive." When Sara asked her how her Love Never Lies: Poland partner reacted when she tried to tell her something, Agnieszka replied that Karolina thought she was being "manipulating."

"I'm scared that, no matter how hard I try, I will never be able to fulfill her expectations of me. When she changes, she'll be a wonderful person," the Love Never Lies: Poland star added in her confessional, in the clip.

After watching the premium video, Karolina expressed that she was hurt by the fact that Agnieszka believed she should change herself to be a "nice person." Further in her confessional, Karolina noted that both she and Agnieszka were "temperamental" and had "different communication styles."

Regardless, she had reassured her partner from the beginning that she loved her and wanted to build a serious relationship with her for the rest of their lives. So she didn't understand where these issues that Agnieszka listed were coming from.

"I got teary eyed because it's hurtful to listen to such things, especially since these are things said to strangers whom she doesn't know. And she's unable to tell me what she feels and thinks," Love Never Lies: Poland star continued:

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episodes 1 - 6 are available on Netflix.

