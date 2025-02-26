Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5 recap— Max's rule-breaking leads to his and Eugene's elimination

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5 premiered on Netflix on February 26. It continued on the cliffhanger from the last episode where Max breached the villa of temptation to have a conversation with Eugene and fix their relationship.

In episode 5, host Maja Bohosiewicz approached Eugene and informed him that since he entered the show as a couple with Max, he too would have to suffer the consequences of his rule-breaking. As a punishment, the host asked Max and Eugene to leave the show.

Later in the episode, the Villa of Doubt residents got to watch their respective partners with their assigned singles and learned about the cracks in their relationships.

Titled Dramatic Exit, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"The Villa of Temptation is breached by a secret visitor — forlorn over their actions — but is a hasty midnight apology enough to save their relationship?"

What happened in Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5?

Max and Eugene leave the show

At the start of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3, episode 5, the morning after Max breached the Villa of Temptation, host Maja entered the villa to inform Eugene of the consequences of Max's actions.

Maja told Eugene that Max had broken "one of the most important rules" of Love Never Lies: Poland by contacting him, as they weren't allowed to be in touch with each other until the finale. She added that since the two of them entered the show as a couple, Eugene would also have to suffer the consequences of Max's actions and leave the show.

Further in the episode, Maja gathered Max and Eugene so that they could get a chance to clear things between each other before leaving the show.

Eugene reminded Max that they had come on the show to "make some changes." However, he pointed out that Max was still repeating the same patterns. He admitted that it hurt him to see Max in bed with another guy, wearing nothing but underwear.

After explaining that he and the other guy were just hugging in bed, Max turned the question on Eugene, asking what he had been doing with Jacek. Eugene reiterated that he was "single" at the time and revealed that he had been s*xually involved with Jacek.

After telling the truth in front of the lie detector that they still wanted to be with each other, the two left the show, giving another chance to their relationship.

Villa of Doubt residents see the new singles

Villa of Doubt residents then joined Maja, who informed them that their respective partners in the Villa of Temptation had been assigned singles of their respective types. She asked them if they wanted to see who the singles were, and they nodded yes.

One by one, video packages of the Love Never Lies: Poland singles were shown in which they introduced themselves and stated why they could turn the head of the contestant they were assigned to.

Michal was surprised to see that his partner, Paula, was assigned to her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Dominik. Regardless, he convinced himself that it was better that she was paired up with her ex than a "ho*ny single guy."

Meanwhile, their partners in the villa of temptation spent their day on a date with their assigned single and ended their night with a party.

Villa of Doubt residents watch their partner with the singles

Near the end of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5, Maja gathered the Villa of Doubt residents to show them how their partners in the Villa of Temptation were "enjoying themselves with the sexy singles."

One by one, they sat with a Villa of Doubt resident and showed them some footage of the partner with their assigned singles.

First up was Pawel, and he was a bit concerned about Kasia's closeness to Longin. However, more than that, he realized how distant he was from her and never showed his true emotions to her.

By the end of the episode, Michal and Karolina too got to see clips of their respective partners and learned that they were far apart in their relationship than they had thought.

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

