"He wants something more" - Love Never Lies: Poland star Grzegorz expresses concerns over Paula's ex-Dominik getting too close to her

In Netflix's Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5, Michal discovered that Paula had been paired with her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Dominik. Near the end of the episode, he was shown clips of the former couple growing close as they spent time together in the Villa of Temptation.

Michal wasn't happy seeing Paula and her ex-Dominik together and felt that Dominik was doing too much and should tone down his actions a bit.

When Michal returned to the living room, Grzegorz expressed his concerns to him and noted that Dominik was getting too close to Paula and wanted something more in the name of friendship.

"But you can see he doesn't want to just be friends with her and he wants something more. I wouldn't tolerate this jerk," Grzegorz said.

Love Never Lies: Poland star Michal feels that Paula let him down

Near the end of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5, host Maja gathered all the Villa of Doubt residents to show them how their respective partners in the Villa of Temptation were "enjoying themselves with the sexy singles".

"I will show you some footage from the Villa of Temptation. You'll see how they're spending their time with the singles. I just wanted to remind you these are just fragments," she said.

Before he could see the clips, Michal expressed that he was a "bit scared" and didn't know what to expect.

Paula's basic video began with a clip from the first day the singles entered the Villa of Temptation. It featured a conversation between Paula and Dominik, where he expressed how happy he was to see her. Meanwhile, Paula blushed and seemed at a loss for words.

In the next clip on Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5, the former couple was around their fellow Villa of Temptation residents and Jacek noted that the two of them looked cute together. When Paula asked him what he said, he responded that he sensed a good vibe between them. To this, Paula added that they've "known each other forever."

In the third clip, when Paula asked Dominik if he knew what she was looking for, he answered that it was "happiness" and joked that it was standing in front of her.

In the next clip, Paula shared with Dominik that even though Michał forbade her from contacting him she hadn't broken their promise of meeting each other till the end of their lives.

"We promised each other once that we'll stay in touch until the end of our lives. For better or for worse, but nonetheless," Paula said in her confessional.

Reacting to the clips, Michal said that he was hurt by Jacek's words that Paula and Dominik "looked cute together". He added that by saying such things, her fellow villa mates weren't supporting her, but rather pushing her in the "wrong direction".

Michal then asked the Love Never Lies: Poland host to show him the premium video of the two spending their time together.

In the premium video clip, Marta asked the former couple if there was a "lot of chemistry" between the two when they were dating. Paula responded that there was always desire between them and couldn't complain about that.

"In a sexual sense, Paula and I got along very well. It was very romantic, passionate, awesome. I could go on and on about how good it was between us. Those are unforgettable moments for me," Dominik added in his confessional.

The Love Never Lies: Poland premium clip ended with Dominik jokingly asking Paula if she would marry him.

After seeing the premium video, Michal shared that his "head is spinning" adding that it was not okay for Dominik to joke about marrying Paula. Although he noted that he wasn't bothered by it, he still felt that Dominik should tone down his actions a bit.

"It's not nice to hear how they're reminiscing about old times together, what they did together. The fact that she's saying they promised each other to stay in touch until the end of their lives," Michal shared in his confessional.

The Love Never Lies: Poland star continued:

"Well, I've been let down by her when I didn't think she would let me down. That's why it hurts so much. It's eating me up from the inside. It won't be easy to get it out of my mind. That was lame."

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

