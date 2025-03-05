Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 7 recap: Couples take the lie detector tests and decide the future of their relationships

Love Never Lies: Poland Season 3 premiered on Netflix on February 26 with six episodes. Episode 7, released on March 5, focused on the results of the lie detector tests. These tests evaluated the contestants' loyalty and reassured their partners, who had been watching them interact with temporary partners in another villa.

Some couples answered "no" when they were asked if they wanted to go ahead in their relationships, but their lie detector tests said that they were lying, making their intentions apparent.

At the end of the episode, Karolina and Agnieszka were announced to have the least amount of lies to their name, throughout the season. So they were announced to be the winners of Love Never Lies: Poland.

What did the couples decide after their lie detector tests on Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 7?

When Amanda met Dominik on Love Never Lies: Poland finale, she hugged him then told the host, Maja, that she didn't depend on anyone for her happiness. Dominik told her that he missed her, which Amanda refused to believe. Then when Dominik asked her if she broke up with him, she said yes because he lied to her.

She stated that he told her:

"That you didn't intiate flirting and that I'm just "an option."

Then Maja revealed the lie detector answer to Dominik being asked if he wanted to stay committed to Amanda. His answer was yes, and the lie detector declared it to be the truth. Amanda said "No" when she was asked if she wanted to continue things with Dominik, but the lie detector said it was the wrong answer.

When Paula and Michaeł met, she told him that she couldn't wait to show him that she wanted to marry him. Maja showed a clip where she was asked if her relationship with him was more important than her friendship with Dominik and she said "yes". Her answer was declared to be true by the lie detector.

Michaeł was asked if he considered Paula to be a good candidate for a mother and wife, he answered positively and it was true. Michaeł got excited as soon as he answered because he said he finally got to show everyone how sure he was of her.

Then came Marta and Grzegorz's turn on Love Never Lies: Poland finale. As soon as they saw each other, they started arguing. Marta called Grzegorz out for not liking certain things about her, while Grzegorz had grievances with the things Marta said on the footage and how much she respected their relationship.

Marta was asked if she wanted to continue with Grzegorz and she said "No", the answer was a lie though. The latter was asked the same thing and he answered "No" as well, his answer too was a lie. After their answers, Maja asked them to go back to the villa and talk.

Then came Kasia and Paweł's turn. They held hands as they braced themselves for the lie detector questions. Paweł was asked if he regretted cheating on Kasia during their eight years of marriage, and Paweł said "Yes" and the answer was the truth. Kasia's question was if she wanted to rebuild her marriage, and she replied positively, with the lie detector confirming it was the truth. With this, Paweł went back on one knee and gave Kasia her ring, which she accepted.

Karolina leapt up on Agnieszka and hugged her as soon as she saw her. Both the girls exchanged "I love you"s. Karolina was asked if she was ready to stop reminding Agnieszka of the past. She replied "Yes" and her answer was true. The Latter was asked if she was ready to marry Karolina, and she said "Yes", her answer was also true.

After their questions and answers, Maja gathered all the couples and revealed the times they lied. Agnieszka and Karolina lied the least times, so they were declared the winners of season 3 of Love Never Lies: Poland.

All three seasons of Love Never Lies: Poland are available to stream on Netflix.

