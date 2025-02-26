“Does he like me at all?”- Love Never Lies Poland star Marta gets emotional seeing Grzegorz talking about her flaws

Season 3 of Love Never Lies Poland finally made its way to Netflix on February 26. It premiered with six episodes making it for the perfect binge-watch. These episodes saw the couples getting divided into two villas, The Villa of Temptation and the Villa of Doubt. The partner testing the relationship would stay in the Villa of Doubt while the other villa was for the partners being tested.

By episode 3, the partners had settled into their respective villas. Titled This Party Was Better Than My Wedding, the episode saw the participants in the Villa of Doubt watching clips of their partners in the other villa. Seeing how they acted with their temporary partners.

When Marta saw Grzegorz in the clip, he stated some of Marta's flaws and said he was more similar to Janka, his temporary partner. After coming back to the other participants, Marta started to cry and said:

"What can I do? Does he like me at all?"

Grzegorz said in the Villa of Temptation that he felt like he was more similar to Janka because Marta was loud and talked a lot. His collective remarks made Marta upset, that she started contemplating if Grzegorz wanted to be with Janka instead of her.

What happened when Marta saw Grzegorz's clip on the Love Never Lies Poland season 3 episode 3?

When Marta met the host Maja to watch Grzegorz's clip, she told her she was nervous because the clips weren't like what they expected. Upon being paired up with Janka, Grzegorz said that she was a "very pretty girl" and that most men would have the same opinion.

He further told the Love Never Lies Poland cameras that he could talk freely with Janka and that he felt like the conversation flowed naturally. This was followed by another clip of Grzegorz and Janka in the same bathroom, where she put her makeup on as he put on clothes.

Seeing this, Marta told Maja that she felt jealous. She said she didn't like how Janka could come into the bathroom while he was using it. Maja then asked if Marta wanted to see the premium cut, which had more clips of her partner in the Villa of Seduction and would cost her 1000 zlotys.

Marta refused at first because she believed she would be even more jealous if she saw more clips. She added:

"It's not pleasant to see them together in some intimate situation."

But when Maja insisted, Marta agreed to see further. The other clip covered Grzegorz and Janka on a lakeside date. They talked about the kind of wedding they wanted. Grzegorz then said in a confessional that Marta always came in confidently getting on a "high horse". He said she was loud and talked a lot. He added that Marta was a "smart aleck" and sometimes even interrupted others.

To this, Marta told Maja that she was hurt because he was talking about her flaws to Janka and she wasn't expecting. She said she wondered if he would like to be with someone who was more like him, meaning Janka. She said in a Love Never Lies Poland confessional:

"I love him more than all the world. He's the best person I've ever met. I love him."

Marta wept and questioned why she had to hear that there was something wrong with her. As her Love Never Lies Poland castmates hugged her, she cried and told them that it was annoying that he didn't tell those things to her, instead, continued to be in a relationship with her.

The next episodes of Love Never Lies Poland season 3 come out on March 5, on Netflix.

