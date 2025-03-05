“He’s not the right one”- Love Never Lies: Poland star Amanda refuses to be in a relationship with Dominik

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3, the much-awaited dating reality show on Netflix, released its finale episode, i.e., episode 7, on March 5. Titled Truth & Love Win, the episode saw Agnieszka and Karolina winning the season after it was declared that they lied the least number of times throughout the whole season.

Ad

The previous episodes of the season saw Amanda watching Dominik in a clip, talking to Kamila. He told her that he had been in a concrete relationship with Amanda only for six months; he then told her that he was open to other options. This made Amanda quip in episode 7, when talking about love, she said:

"It seems like he's not the right one to give it to me."

Ad

Trending

Further, host Maja asks Amanda if she sees herself with Dominik, to which she replies no. When Dominik watched the clip of Amanda saying so, he stated that he was afraid of the same thing, of Amanda not wanting to be with him. However, when the two of them took the eye detector test, the results pointed towards Amanda wanting to be with Dominik.

What Amanda said about Dominik on Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 7?

The clip that the Love Never Lies: Poland host, Maja, showed Amanda on episode 7 seemingly hurt her.The clip covered Kamila asking Dominik if he missed intimacy in his relationship with Amanda, and Dominik replied that he was more lustful when he was younger, implying that their intimacy had reduced.

Ad

Ad

When Kamila asked what he thought about living together in the future, Dominik said:

"Right now it would be difficult because she has a literal zoo at her place. Also, I like living alone."

Amanda questioned herself, asking if she was going to go for a guy who didn't know what he was looking for. Further, when Maja asked if she saw herself with Dominik, a teary-eyed Amanda said, "no" and called him a "clown".

Ad

Looking at Amanda's response to the clip, Dominik said that it was a bad situation and that he was scared about her being sure of it. The two of them then met where Maja was to declare the results of their Love Never Lies: Poland eye-detector tests. Amanda told Dominik that she was feeling better because she now didn't depend on anyone else for her happiness but herself.

She continued to say that he lied to her when he said he didn't initiate flirting with other women online. She was also hurt because he treated her like an option. After this, Dominik was asked if he was ready to commit to Amanda, and he answered, "yes"; the eye-detector declared it to be true.

Ad

Ad

Amanda was asked if she wanted to continue her relationship with Dominik, and she replied no. However, the eye-detector stated her answer to be false, which meant there was still hope for the two. She explained:

"I trusted Dominik 100% and I said that once I lose trust it will be hard for me to restore it. I'm just afraid that I will have some doubts moving forward because of that."

Ad

Later in the episode, Amanda kisses Dominik as she tells him that if they hadn't come to Love Never Lies: Poland, she wouldn't have found out where she stood with him. Dominik asked her why she broke up with him, and she said it was in the heat of the moment. The two of them kissed again and agreed on not repeating their mistakes.

All three seasons of Love Never Lies: Poland are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback