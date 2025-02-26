Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 2 recap: One couple is sent home early, while others open up about their relationships

The latest episode of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 continued to push relationships to their limits with intense revelations and shocking consequences. Hosted by Maja Bohosiewicz, the reality series tests couples' trust through lie detector technology. The third season premiered on February 26, 2024, with the first six episodes released on Netflix.

Love Never Lies: Poland episode 2 saw the elimination of Patrycja and Lukasz after they failed the lie detector test. Meanwhile, others faced difficult questions about their past actions and future together.

The Love Never Lies: Poland episode also introduced a new twist—the Villa of Temptation—where contestants' loyalty would be tested further. From emotional confessions to heated confrontations.

What happened in Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 2?

At the start of the Love Never Lies: Poland episode, Maja Bohosiewicz announced that Patrycja and Lukasz were the only pair who both lied in the previous lie detector test. As a result, they were immediately eliminated. Addressing them, Maja said:

“This season, the truth is more important than ever. Patrycja and Lukasz, you are the only ones who both lied today. You have to leave Love Never Lies right now.”

Patrycja showed no regret, admitting that lying had paid off and that she was happy to go home after a stressful experience. Lukasz, however, maintained:

“What I said wasn't a lie. I still don’t get it. But I'm looking forward to spending time together now and continuing on with our relationship journey.”

Their exit from Love Never Lies: Poland also resulted in their lost money returning to the collective prize pool, bringing the total to 108,000 zloty. Elsewhere, tensions ran high between Max and Eugene following revelations in the previous episode.

It was exposed that Eugene had an intimate relationship with someone else while separated from Max. When Max questioned Eugene about it, their conversation turned heated. Max asked:

“Have you been hiding relations with other men? Why did you lie at all?”

Eugene insisted that the incident occurred while they were living separately. However, Max expressed his doubts, admitting that he didn't believe it. Their discussion quickly escalated, with Max growing frustrated and demanding to be allowed to finish his point. Eugene dismissed Max’s concerns, replying:

“Okay, because you’re going around in circles.”

Meanwhile, Marta was still processing the tough question she had faced during the lie detector test. Speaking to Grzegorz, she shared her struggle.

“The question they asked literally blew me away. They asked, ‘Is Grzegorz more important to you than your career in social media?’ On the one hand, the answer was so clear-cut to me, meaning, yes, of course you're more important to me. On the other, I don’t trust myself completely," she said.

Another couple, Agnieszka and Karolina, reflected on their long-term relationship. Agnieszka mentioned that they had been together for about six years, but Karolina quickly corrected her, clarifying that it had been seven.

Agnieszka acknowledged the correction and added that they had spent those seven years analyzing their relationship. Karolina admitted that they might have overanalyzed it at times, and Agnieszka agreed, noting that it sometimes ruined their vibe and time together.

In a more emotional moment on Love Never Lies: Poland, Michal, and Paula were seen struggling with their temporary separation. Paula, overwhelmed with emotions, cried as she faced the reality of staying in a separate villa. Michal tried to comfort her, saying:

“Darling, we will get through this together, okay? Each day. It’s just two weeks, that’s it. Hey, I will always be there for you, okay? I’m forever yours. Now and forever.”

At the poolside, Marta questioned Kasia about the revelations from the lie detector test regarding Pawel’s past infidelity. Marta asked if Kasia had known about the second instance after their wedding.

At first, Kasia shook her head but later admitted that she was aware of Pawel’s past, particularly regarding his interactions with a male partner. Marta responded, “Wow, I felt shivers down my spine just now.” Kasia then revealed:

“I knew about it. I knew it, yeah. And he cheated with a guy. And for the second time with the same guy.”

Later in Love Never Lies: Poland, Maja turned her attention to Pawel and Kasia, acknowledging their emotional journey. She asked Pawel what he wanted to prove to Kasia moving forward. He simply stated, “That I’ll stay.” Maja encouraged the contestants to reflect on their relationships, saying,

“You have all come here to check, to clarify, and test your relationships. And another test is waiting for you around the corner.”

Then Maja introduced the Wild Temptations—new singles to further test the contestants’ loyalty. Maja revealed that only some participants would face these temptations, announcing,

“Eugene, Marta, Kasia, Agnieszka, Dominik, Pawel. These temptations are not for you. They're for your partners. It's time for you to leave the villa of temptation.”

Love Never Lies: Poland (image via YouTube/Netflix Polska)

She revealed that they would live in the 'Villa of Doubt,' while their partners would remain in the 'Villa of Temptations' with new contestants. The new temptations were Andrei, Pidzej, Janka, Paulina, another Pawel (not Kasia’s husband), and Bernadeta.

Once separated, the contestants in the Villa of Temptations began interacting with their new housemates. Max, paired with Pidzej, openly admitted he found him attractive, leading to playful exchanges between them. Meanwhile, the two Pawels connected over deep conversations, with Kasia’s husband confiding, that their love faded over the eight years of their marriage.

Amanda and Andrei bonded near the pool, discussing past relationships. Amanda observed that Andrei was upbeat and full of energy. Karolina, paired with Paulina, reflected on her reason for joining Love Never Lies: Poland, stating she wanted to strengthen her relationship with Agnieszka.

In the Villa of Doubt, Agnieszka questioned Karolina’s potential interactions, wondering, "I’m curious whether Karolina got a guy or a girl." She then revealed that she was Karolina’s first girlfriend and admitted,

"I often feel as if I am being scored and rated in my relationship with her. It seems to me that whatever I do, I always f**k up."

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episodes 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix.

