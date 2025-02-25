“I guess I’m crazy evil” — The Bachelor's Carolina reacts to taking Grant away during the group date

The Bachelor season 29 episode 5 premiered on ABC on February 24. In this episode, the cast landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, where Grant Ellis had to make the biggest decision yet, handing out the hometown roses.

Ad

During the episode, Grant went on a group date with Zoe, Sarafiena, Alexe, Dina, and Carolina. While most of the women enjoyed their time with him, Carolina isolated herself as she wasn't feeling the group date setting.

Seeing her all by herself, Grant approached Carolina and spent the rest of the date trying to understand her problem and asking her to trust him and the process.

While Carolina received the reassurance she sought, the other women disapproved of her behavior, feeling she had played the damsel in distress and unfairly taken Grant away from the group.

Ad

Trending

After the date, Dina confronted Carolina, calling her out for acting ungrateful and unwilling to go on group dates. She further told The Bachelor castmate that she doesn't care about anybody else’s feelings but her own.

Unbothered by Dina's remarks, Carolina stated:

“I guess I’m crazy evil.”

The Bachelor star Carolina feels that Grant has "stronger connections" with other women

Ad

After going on a one-on-one date with Juliana in The Bachelor season 29 episode 5, Grant took Zoe, Sarafiena, Alexe, Dina, and Carolina on a group date.

While Zoe, Sarafiena, Alexe, and Dina enjoyed Grant's company, immersing themselves in Scottish culture and playing traditional games, Carolina chose to sit alone.

Noticing The Bachelor contestant's isolation, Grant approached her to check on her. Carolina told Grant that her journey on the show had been hard, and she didn't want to keep talking about it.

Ad

When Carolina started crying, Grant asked her why she wasn't enjoying her experience being on the reality show. She responded that she felt that the Bachelor had "stronger connections" with other women, making it hard for her to continue, knowing he might not pick her in the end.

Grant reassured Carolina, telling her that she was one of his stronger connections. However, the drama surrounding her had “put a damper” on their relationship.

Ad

“I want to have a relationship in my life where I trust my partner and they’re able to trust me through every circumstance,” Grant added, asking Carolina to move forward.

Ad

As rain began to fall, the cast was forced to head inside, bringing an abrupt end to their group date. While Carolina received the reassurance she sought, the other women were frustrated with her for stealing the bachelor away.

After the group date, Dina confronted Carolina, accusing her of being ungrateful and only caring about her own feelings. In response, Carolina simply said she did it because she was "crazy evil."

Ad

Dina later approached Grant to warn him about Carolina, telling him that her The Bachelor castmate was only looking out for herself and refused to take accountability for her actions.

“I really wanted to see the best in her and then towards the end of the week I’m like, oh I see why everyone has to say what they have to say. And here I am the next week and I’ve seen things that I’ve needed to see. And it just takes time sometimes,” she continued.

Ad

Grant understood what Dina meant and noted that he was “surprised” by her perspective.

“I’ve had too many women talk about Carolina and at some point I’m questioning, is it her?” Grant reflected in his confessional.

The Bachelor season 29 episodes air every Monday on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback