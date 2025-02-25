⁠“Manipulative”—The Bachelor fans react to Carolina spending alone time with Grant on a group date

The Bachelor season 29 episode 5 was released on February 24, 2025. The episode documented Grant Ellis, the bachelor of the season, and the women arriving in Edinburgh, Scotland. Here, they enjoyed the English sights and its culture, participated in tasks, and went on dates with Grant.

Grant Ellis went on one-on-one dates with Juliana, and Litia, and on a group date with the remaining ladies, including, Sarafina, Dina, Alexe, Zoe, and Carolina. On their group date, the ladies enjoyed a setting that honored Scotland's culture with dancing, food, and games.

However, throughout the date, Carolina isolated herself from the group and was upset about the last episode, where she got into a disagreement with some of the other ladies of the group. This prompted Grant to pull her aside and have a private chat with her during the group date. He reassured her of how strong their connection felt as she told him how she didn't want to look like she was the one starting the drama.

Fans of The Bachelor took to X to react to Carolina's individual time with Grant during the group date.

"I have never seen someone as delusional and manipulative as Carolina like I feel actually insane," a fan said.

A fan reacts to Carolina's one-on-one time with Grant during the group date. (Image via X/@bunkook)

"Does Grant not get that he’s giving in to Carolina’s temper tantrums, when the other women are just sitting alone every week?" said another fan.

"Carolina when everything isn't about her so she has to ruin it for everyone else," added a third.

"They continually start s**t with Carolina & then wonder why she’s in a mood. It’s pure jealousy & cattiness," commented one.

Fans of The Bachelor pointed out that even though Carolina didn't pull Grant aside on their date, her behavior prompted him to, which was as good as her pulling him aside.

"Fine “Technically” Carolina did not pull Grant, but she knew exactly what she was doing when she was throwing her bitchy face tantrum. You thought oh let me put up a sad face and be a loner so he could see me and want to talk to me. Such a pick me behavior." an X user wrote.

"Obviously Carolina isn’t gonna walk away from a conversation with Grant but the point is HOW SHE GOT THAT CONVERSATION!!!!!!!" another user wrote.

"People like Carolina scare me. That can just emotionally manipulate a situation and change their mood when they get what they want," commented one.

"Carolina is not interesting enough to have this show centered on her as the villain. Pretty tired of having to watch her alternate between pouty and crying or smug and disinterested," another wrote.

Highlights from "The Carolina Show" and her conversation with Grant in The Bachelor season 29 episode 5

After Grant excused himself from the women to have a private chat with Carolina, she told him that she found the journey of The Bachelor hard and that she was scared he would associate her only with drama. Grant responded that they needed to resolve the issues from the past in order to move ahead. He further explained the importance of trust to her and asked her if she was willing to put the past behind her, so she could move on.

Later in the episode, the ladies gathered at their abode. Dina, who stood up for Carolina in the previous episode, called her out. She criticized her for behaving like she was sad just to get Grant's attention.

During "The Carolina Show," a segment jokingly dedicated to the cast member, Carolina apologized to Dina, which Dina accepted. However, Grant didn't give Carolina the Hometown Rose at the end of the episode, sending her home alongside, Alexe and Sarafiena.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 come out every Monday, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

