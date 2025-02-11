The Bachelor season 29 episode 3 recap: Carolina and Beverly go on dates while Grant opens up about finances

The latest episode of The Bachelor season 29 aired on Monday, February 10, 2025, and brought emotional conversations, eliminations, and financial discussions. Grant continued his journey to find love, navigating rising tensions among the contestants.

Carolina and Beverly received one-on-one dates in The Bachelor, with Carolina taking a daring leap off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Beverly had to leave due to a medical emergency.

The group date in The Bachelor focused on finances, with Grant testing the women's financial knowledge alongside a Shark Tank guest and comedian Hannah Berner. Discussions included engagement ring costs and credit card declines, leading to Bailey securing the most "Grant Bucks."

Later in The Bachelor, Zoe stirred tension among the women, resulting in Grant issuing a warning against belittling each other. The cocktail party turned dramatic when Carolina confronted Grant over a rumor spread by Rose. At the rose ceremony, Bailey, Ally Jo, and Chloie were sent home, while Rose secured the final rose.

What happened in The Bachelor season 29 episode 3

The Bachelor episode started on an emotional note as tensions ran high in the mansion. Host Jesse Palmer informed the women that there would be two one-on-one dates and one group date. Carolina and Beverly were chosen for the solo outings, while Natalie, Bailey, Alexe, Ally Jo, Chloie, Sarafiena, Dina, Parsia, Rose, Zoe, Litia, and Juliana were part of the group date. The date card read,

“Love is the greatest investment.”

On the way to the group date, the contestants discussed Grant’s profession as a day trader and the viral “Girl Math” trend. The date, led by a Shark Tank guest and Hannah Berner, tested their financial understanding. Questions included

“When was the last time your credit card got declined?”and “How much should a man spend on an engagement ring?”

Most women responded with "$20,000," surprising Grant. Bailey, realizing humor was the key to success, entertained the group and earned the most Grant Bucks.

During the evening portion, Bailey used her Grant Bucks to purchase a T-shirt of Grant’s to sleep in and a snakeskin Birkin 20. Meanwhile, Parisa played the "Chubby Bunny" game with Grant, which led to laughter.

However, Zoe struggled with the situation, expressing discomfort and ultimately telling Grant that someone had been making negative comments in the house. She did not name anyone, which frustrated Grant. He warned the group, saying he did not want to hear about anyone belittling others. Parisa received the group date rose.

Carolina’s one-on-one date took place in Las Vegas, where she and Grant flew in a private jet before jumping off the Stratosphere. During the evening portion, Carolina opened up about her epilepsy diagnosis, expressing concerns about being perceived differently. Grant reassured her, stating that her condition did not define her. He gave her the rose, solidifying their connection.

Meanwhile, Beverly’s date was cut short due to a medical emergency, forcing her to leave the competition. Instead of a full group date, Grant went on a mini-date with Litia, Sarafiena, and Dina at Vanderpump Dogs.

Despite his enthusiasm for dogs, Grant admitted he did not have one himself. Later, Litia secured the dinner portion of the date, where she shared personal stories about her late father. The conversation was emotional, and Grant gave her a rose.

Back at the mansion, Carolina became anxious after Rose mentioned that Grant had allegedly been thinking about someone else while dancing with her. Carolina confronted Grant about the claim at the prom-themed cocktail party.

Grant quickly identified Rose as the source and questioned her, but she avoided answering directly, repeating his words instead. After reassuring Carolina, Grant faced backlash from other women who felt she had taken over the evening.

The Bachelor episode concluded with the rose ceremony. Zoe, Juliana, Alexe, Dina, Natalie, and Sarafiena received roses. The final rose went to Rose, ensuring further drama in the coming weeks. Bailey, Ally Jo, and Chloie were eliminated, ending speculation that Chloie might become the franchise’s first mid-size Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

