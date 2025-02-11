“Mean girl”- The Bachelor fans react to Zoe crying after Sarafiena’s alleged comment on her dress

Season 29 of The Bachelor released episode 3 on February 10. In the newest episode, some girls went on group dates with Grant, while others enjoyed one-on-one time with him in romantic settings. As feelings started developing between Grant and some of the ladies, some felt unattended.

In episode 3 of the show, the girls went on a finance-themed date with Grant. They were joined by Shark Tank fame Daniel Lubetzky and comedian Hannah Berner for a lesson in investing. While Bailey secured some one-on-one time with Grant at the afterparty, Zoe cried because she felt uncomfortable at the group date.

She was upset because she allegedly heard Sarafiena say her dress was "too short." She went to a confessional to say that she wasn't going to let "fake people" dupe Grant, so she was going to tell him. The drama surrounding Zoe has been around since last week when she took Grant away for a few minutes at the basketball group date, putting off some of the ladies. Fans of The Bachelor came to X to comment on Zoe's scenario.

"Zoe “I don’t want to deal with mean girls” You are a mean girl," a fan said.

"Zoe…. you steal people's time last episode and don’t care, and then in a group date you don’t feel connected and make it all about yourself…," said another.

"Yes Zoe, you’re SUCH a “girl’s girl”, always monopolizing his time, playing the constant victim and trying to make this the Zoe show, and your dress IS too short," added a third.

"Alright.. I’m gonna say it.. Zoe is performing. The way she tries to make us feel bad for her on this group date.. it’s not working," wrote another.

Some fans of The Bachelor supported Zoe and criticized the other ladies for talking behind her back.

"Zoe might be annoying but feeding into her stunts & shows ain’t cute either lol. That comment from Sarafina was extra for no reason," an X user wrote.

"Like Zoe or not a straight-up 2004 s**t-shaming comment in 2025 while you’re ON TV is wild," another wrote.

"Listen I know y’all don’t like Zoe but I think it’s quite ridiculous that these girls were LOUDLY talking sh*t about her and then want to start boohooing when they got caught and called out for it," commented one.

"I would’ve been team Zoe… but you were the mean girl last week…," wrote one.

The repercussions of Zoe's complaint to Grant on The Bachelor season 29 episode 3

After Zoe felt like people took digs at her behind her back for stealing Grant away for a few minutes at the basketball date, she decided to tell Grant about it. He said in a confessional that he didn't like seeing Zoe upset and called the girl's arguments "petty."

After giving out roses for the rose ceremony, he addressed the issue. He said he was against women who were "belittling" and making others feel "uncomfortable" and asked them to be kinder to one another. Grant's reaction spiraled, and the ladies unanimously cried at The Bachelor mansion the following day as they speculated what Zoe told Grant to cause him to act that way.

Apart from the Zoe drama, the episode saw the ladies go on a puppy play date with Lisa Vanderpump. Ultimately, Grant also took them to prom because he hadn't gone to prom in high school. He invited some Golden Bachelors, such as Gary, Jonathan, and Jack, to join him.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 come out on ABC on Monday at 8 pm ET.

