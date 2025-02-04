“Odd vibes”- The Bachelor fans react to Grant Ellis’ singing

In episode 2 of The Bachelor season 29, which aired on February 3, Grant Ellis had two group dates and a one-on-one date. He took 10 contestants for a basketball date, while the rest showcased their singing skills on a stage. For his one-on-one date, Grant chose Alexe and took her to a mall for a middle school-style date, where he played the piano and sang a song he claimed to have written on the spot.

Then when the remaining 7 ladies gathered for the singing date, Grant performed on stage first to green-light the night and soothe performing pressures. Fans of The Bachelor have come to X to react to these two singing performances by Grant, in the same episode. Some joked that he had come to the show to start a music career, while others criticized his singing.

"I might have to blame Grant for the odd vibes afoot like what you putting in the air?? All that damn singing, throwing the energy off LMAO," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@thenyajade_)

"Nah Grant, you weren't looking to start a marriage. You were looking to start your music career," said another fan.

"Why is ABC letting Grant launch his music/soundcloud career for free lol," added a third.

"I’m so over Grant trying to jumpstart his musical career," another wrote.

Some fans of The Bachelor came to X to comment how they didn't like his singing.

"Maybe the girls got the ick after realizing Grant is just there for a music career," an X user wrote.

"Holy sh*t we're being forced to listen to Grant perform his music TWICE in one episode it's like the finale of Euphoria all over again with the never-ending song," wrote another.

"Grant you aint foolin nobody this man is using this show to help launch his rap career LMAO smart," commented one.

"Grant is cute, but the second he started singing, I would have self eliminated," another wrote.

What else went down on The Bachelor season 29 episode 2?

The 10 contestants invited to play basketball with Grant were divided into teams of two for a five vs. five game. While here, Zoe, snuck out to get some one-on-one time with Grant before the game began. This didn't sit well with the other girls but there was no time for confrontation as the airhorn was blown soon after.

The Purple team won after a neck-to-neck fight, and Chloe was crowned the MVP. This got her Grant's letterman jacket, a kiss from him, and also some one-on-one time. Zoe got confronted after the game by Alli Joe who called her move "disrespectful".

When on his one-on-one date with Alexe, Grant opened up about how his relationship with his dad shaped the man he was. Alexe shared that she was raised by her grandparents and saw her dad after 17 years, while her mother was estranged.

The second group date on The Bachelor was a singing competition between 7 girls, who were judged by Mario and Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin. Carolina was crowned the winner after a group performance that culminated in each of them performing solo.

Carolina made out with Grant after her win, which wasn't liked by the others, who raised the topic later. Among the people who didn't get a rose were Allyshia, Ella, Rebekah, and Vicky.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 air on Mondays, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

