"Definitely something that’s good" — The Bachelor season 29 Grant Ellis shares his thoughts on therapy

Grant Ellis, the star of The Bachelor season 29, has expressed his perspective on therapy during his interview with Rolling Stone on January 27, 2025. He said:

“You know what? Therapy is cool. It’s definitely something that’s good.”

While therapy wasn’t always part of his routine, Ellis said he now knows its benefits, especially after his experience on the show.

Ellis, a former basketball player and now a day trader, has been on a public journey of self-discovery since his time on The Bachelorette and his current role as the Bachelor.

In the interview, Ellis explained how participating in The Bachelor allowed him to confront emotions and experiences he had previously suppressed. He described the process, saying,

"Being in front of a camera and being asked certain questions by people that are seeing your story unfold, it was like a therapy session for me which was really, really cool because I wasn’t really the biggest advocate for therapy."

Before this, Ellis admitted he wasn’t a strong advocate for therapy. He shared that his approach to dealing with emotions often involved physical activities, such as going to the gym, rather than discussing his feelings.

However, the vulnerability required during filming prompted him to reevaluate this mindset. As Ellis put it,

“It allows you to talk about things and then you understand yourself better.”

Grant Ellis’s personal growth journey

Before joining The Bachelor franchise, Ellis had a successful career as a basketball player at Iona University, Albertus Magnus College, and later professionally in the Dominican Republic.

After retiring from sports, Ellis transitioned into day trading, a field he approached with the same determination he once brought to athletics.

Reflecting on his upbringing and early life, Ellis shared that he often kept emotions bottled up:

"Such a big part of me held a lot of things in, like my upbringing and a lot of feelings that I just pushed down. I used to feel like I just had to move forward."

However, his journey through the franchise has challenged him to explore deeper connections with others as well as with himself.

When asked about his evolving perspective on therapy, Ellis credited the introspection that the show demanded. He emphasized that therapy offers a valuable opportunity to understand oneself and navigate complex emotions:

"I’m definitely open to therapy now. I think that is something that I’m going to do once this whole crazy experience is over."

Advice from Bachelor Nation

Ellis’s journey has also been shaped by advice from other members of Bachelor Nation. During the Rolling Stone interview, he mentioned that Joey Graziadei, a former Bachelor, encouraged him to approach the process thoughtfully. Graziadei advised:

“Be careful because you’re dealing with people’s hearts, and to know whoever you end up with is going to watch [the show] back.”

As The Bachelor season 29 unfolds, viewers will witness Ellis navigating the complexities of love and personal growth.

Watch the journey for love unfold—The Bachelor airs Mondays at pm ET on ABC.

