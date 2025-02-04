The Bachelor season 29 episode 2 recap: Zoe interrupts Grant’s moment while the cast enjoys a cocktail party

The second episode of The Bachelor season 29 aired on Monday, February 3, 2025, bringing drama and romance as Grant Johnson continued his search for love. With 18 women remaining after the first rose ceremony, the first week of dates introduced new connections and early conflicts.

The episode featured two group dates and a one-on-one with Alexe, who previously received the first impression rose. The first group date tested the women's basketball skills, while the second challenged them to write and perform a song.

Zoe stirred tension when she repeatedly interrupted Grant’s private moments, causing friction among the contestants. By the end of the night, four women were sent home.

What happened in The Bachelor season 29 episode 2?

The first group date included Beverly, Sarafiena, Alli Jo, Natalie, Parisa, Vicky, Chloie, Zoe, Juliana, and Allyshia. Since Grant is a professional basketball player, the women competed in a basketball challenge.

Grant offered guidance while a group of schoolchildren joined in to help. During the slam dunk competition, Zoe interrupted the activity to steal a moment with Grant on the rooftop. Though their conversation was brief, the move left the other women frustrated.

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer then announced a five-on-five basketball match. The Purple Team dominated with an 18-2 score, and Grant named Chloie the MVP for scoring a buzzer-beater basket. Later, at the cocktail party, Grant shared a private moment with Chloie over champagne, solidifying their connection with a kiss.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated as the other women confronted Zoe about her earlier interruption. Zoe remained unapologetic and soon interrupted Grant again, this time during his conversation with Juliana.

The women grew increasingly frustrated, especially when Alli Jo attempted to speak with Grant but was also interrupted by Zoe. This led to an argument, but before it could escalate further, Grant handed the group date rose to Natalie.

Alexe had the first one-on-one date, where she and Grant visited the Beverly Center in Los Angeles for a shopping spree, followed by a candlelit dinner. They engaged in playful activities, including jumping on model beds, making a giant ice cream sundae, and playing ping pong.

Grant impressed Alexe by improvising a song on the piano, and during their picnic, they had a deeper conversation about family. Grant shared his relationship with his father, while Alexe revealed she was raised by her grandparents. The date ended with Grant offering Alexe a rose, which she accepted.

The second group date in The Bachelor featured Litia, Rose, Ella, Carolina, Bailey, Dina, and Rebekah. Grant invited R&B singer Mario to perform Let Me Love You and challenged the women to write and perform a song for him.

Choreographer Robin Antin helped them prepare a routine. Grant opened the challenge with a freestyle performance before the women, called Backstreet Girls by Mario, performed their songs. Carolina won the challenge and shared a special moment with Grant while Mario performed.

Later at the cocktail party in The Bachelor, Grant sensed an awkward energy and addressed it with Rebekah, who explained that seeing him form stronger connections with others was difficult for some contestants.

Grant took the feedback seriously and reassured multiple women about their place in the competition.

However, when Rebekah relayed her concerns to the group, Carolina felt guilty for having a positive experience while others struggled. She later expressed her concerns to Grant, but he reassured her that they had done nothing wrong. At the end of the night, Grant gave the group date rose to Litia.

The rose ceremony in The Bachelor followed, with Grant offering roses to Juliana, Beverly, Sarafiena, Zoe, Carolina, Dina, Rose, Bailey, Parisa, Alli Jo, and Chloie. This meant Rebekah, Ella, Allyshia, and Vicky were eliminated.

The Bachelor season 29 continues to air every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

