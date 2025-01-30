"It was difficult times" — The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei opens up about relationship struggles with Kelsey Anderson

The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei recently shared the challenges he faced in his relationship with Kelsey Anderson. Speaking on The Squeeze podcast, hosted by Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor, Joey discussed his time on The Bachelor, life after the show, and competing on Dancing With the Stars (DWTS).

In the episode, released on January 8, 2025, Joey admitted that being on DWTS and partnering with Jenna Johnson was a challenging period in his relationship with Kelsey.

"It was difficult at times. There was a lot of outside opinion at the beginning," he said.

Joey said while discussing how their relationship was tested during that period. Joey and Kelsey got engaged during The Bachelor season 28 and have since been in the public eye.

They have addressed rumors about their relationship, including speculation about their finances and breakup concerns. However, Joey stated that despite the challenges, they have been actively working on their relationship.

The Bachelor star Joey on how DWTS affected his relationship with Kelsey

While reminiscing on his time on Dancing With the Stars, Joey said the experience was physically and mentally demanding. The intense training schedule and public attention made it hard for him to manage time with Kelsey.

"There's a lot of stuff you can't control. There were very unique and rare things that really put a lot of strain," he added.

Joey explained that a significant part of the challenge was dealing with "outside opinions" about his partnership with his DWTS dance partner, Jenna Johnson. He mentioned that there was a lot of outside commentary that he could not control.

The Bachelor star Joey also shared that after long hours of training, he would come home exhausted and sometimes found it difficult to be present in the relationship right away. He said he would take "five to ten minutes to forget what was in my head" to shift his focus back to their relationship.

Despite the challenges, Joey noted that this experience helped them learn to communicate better. He acknowledged that he and Kelsey understood each other’s needs and worked through any strain the situation caused.

Joey and Kelsey's approach to handling relationship challenges

Despite speculation about a possible breakup, he believes it won’t happen as they are both making "a lot of effort.". While some couples from The Bachelor franchise have broken up, Joey and Kelsey have focused on taking the necessary steps to maintain their connection.

During the podcast, The Bachelor star mentioned that they do not ignore their issues. Instead, they actively address them and find ways to navigate the challenges that come with being a public couple. He stated that they understand the importance of prioritizing their relationship, even when external factors create issues.

Joey also commented on the speculation surrounding their relationship. Over the past year, there have been various rumors, including questions about their financial situation and whether they would break up. He shared that while they generally do not engage with speculation, they sometimes feel the need to clarify certain things.

"I have to be making sure that I'm there fully [for Kelsey]," he stated.

Looking ahead, Joey and Kelsey have plans to get married in 2026 or 2027. He mentioned that they are taking their time to ensure they make the right decisions for their future.

Watch the new episodes of The Bachelor season 29 airing every Monday on ABC.

