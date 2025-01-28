"I’m ready to get married" — The Bachelor star Grant Ellis opens up about his journey to find love

The Bachelor season 29 was released on ABC on January 27, 2025, with Grant Ellis stepping in as the franchise's second black lead. The 31-year-old day trader from Houston is seeking a lifelong partner and is ready to start a family.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter on January 27, 2025, Ellis shared his thoughts about joining the show. He noted that while was ready to settle down and have a family, he was also nervous.

“I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have kids. But at the same time, I’m nervous,” he told the publication.

He shared how his upbringing shaped his views on relationships and hoped viewers would understand his personality and choices during the season. Ellis first appeared in Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette in 2024, where he left the show before the finale.

In his season of the show, he aims to find love among 25 contestants while managing the pressures of being in the spotlight. As the season began, Ellis told the Hollywood Reporter about how he got ready for the journey and how he plans to face its challenges.

The Bachelor star Grant Ellis reflects on his upbringing and journey

During the premiere episode of The Bachelor, Grant Ellis spoke about his upbringing and how it shaped his approach to love. He revealed that his parents divorced while he was in college, noting that it was a difficult time that taught him valuable lessons about relationships. He also shared that his father has been in recovery from addiction for 30 years, calling his sobriety a “blessing.”

“His sobriety and my journey finding love, it’s a blessing,” he said.

Ellis explained how basketball served as an outlet during challenging moments in his childhood. An injury later ended his professional career, leaving him to deal with personal struggles alone. He added that since he dealt with a lot of his issues on his own, finding that "emotional connection is big."

Ellis admitted to being nervous about the process but maintained his focus on finding a partner, adding that he didn't want to be "lonely anymore." He cited that as his reason behind participating in the show. Supported by his family, including his sister, who made an appearance on the first night, Ellis began his journey on season 29 of The Bachelor.

Ellis addresses expectations and first impressions

In his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellis stated that he was focused on staying true to himself throughout the process. While acknowledging the "added element" of being the second black Bachelor, Ellis said that he believed the most important thing was that he was "The Bachelor first." He added that viewers would see his character onscreen and how he handles situations.

During the premiere Ellis praised the group of contestants, calling them “the best” and admitting that their qualities made him nervous at times. He noted that he couldn't have asked for a better group of contestants.

He thanked the production team for their support behind the scenes and praised the casting department for selecting the group of women. Looking ahead, Ellis is prepared for the emotional challenges that come with making difficult decisions. While he did not confirm whether he found love, Ellis mentioned that he is "happy" with how the season concluded and expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

The first episode of The Bachelor season 29 featured the traditional first impression rose. Alexe Godin, a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from Canada, was given the first impression rose.

New episodes of The Bachelor air on Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

