Grant Ellis, the lead for The Bachelor season 29, revealed why Alexe Godin received the highly anticipated first impression rose on the season premiere. Speaking in an exclusive interview with E! News after the January 27 episode, Grant explained his decision, stating:

“That night was meant for her and I really don’t know if I had any runners-up, honestly.”

The Bachelor's answer underscored his confidence in his choice and reflected the connection he felt with Alexe from the beginning.

The Bachelor Grant Ellis explains his decision to give Alexe Godin the first impression rose

Alexe Godin's unique entrance stands out

During the premiere, Alexe Godin, a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from Atlantic Canada, made a memorable impression with an unconventional approach.

Bringing a llama as her companion to the Bachelor mansion, Alexe introduced her animal friend as her "no-drama llama," aligning with her lighthearted personality.

She explained:

“Canadians are known to be some of the friendliest people in the world, so I thought, ‘Why not introduce you to my no-drama llama?’”

The Bachelor, who described himself as an animal enthusiast, reflected on this gesture during his interview, saying:

“She brought a llama. I’m an animal guy, so I had a lot of fun with that. I’m happy I didn’t get spit on!”

However, Alexe’s choice of entrance was only part of why she received the rose. Their interactions during a brief private moment left a strong impression on the 31-year-old day trader from Newark, New Jersey.

Grant’s decision: A memorable mini-date

Grant Ellis revealed to E! News that his decision to give Alexe the first impression rose was based on their meaningful interaction. He stated:

“That was a really, really fun time, and she deserved the first rose. We had so much fun on our little mini-date that we were on. We laughed, we joked, and I feel like the conversation just flowed really well. And I liked her personality.”

He emphasized that the decision was not an easy one, considering the presence of 25 women vying for his attention. Still, Alexe stood out, not just for her entrance but for her ability to connect with him on a deeper level during their initial conversation.

As The Bachelor reflected on the night, Grant reiterated that he had no regrets about his choice, saying:

“Looking back, I wouldn’t have done it any other way. I would give it to Alexe again.”

Alexe Godin’s reaction to the Rose

Alexe reciprocated the sentiment when she received the rose.

During the episode, Grant expressed his admiration for her by saying:

“Aside from being beautiful, I think that you’re funny, you’re smart, you’re intelligent, and I had a great time.”

Alexe’s reaction, captured in a confessional interview, was one of validation. She shared:

“It’s validating that he’s seeing me for who I am and enjoying my little quirks.”

The season 29 trailer offers a glimpse of their continuing connection, featuring a romantic one-on-one date where Grant serenades Alexe at a piano. In a confessional during The Bachelor trailer, she commented:

“I am not used to dating emotional guys that write you songs and play the piano. I’m having the best time of my life.”

Catch all the excitement and surprises—The Bachelor airs every Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC. Follow along as Grant navigates his search for love!

