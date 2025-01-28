Where to follow The Bachelor season 29 star Allyshia Gupta on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

The Bachelor season 29 premiered on January 27, 2025, featuring 30-year-old Grant Ellis, a day trader from Newark, New Jersey. Among the 25 contestants vying for Ellis’s affection is Allyshia Gupta, a 30-year-old interior designer from Tampa, Florida.

Gupta, known for her role as Miss California USA 2020, is also recognized for placing in the top 10 at Miss USA 2020. Fans can follow her on Instagram under the handle @allyshiagupta with over 16,400 followers.

The Bachelor season 29 star Allyshia Gupta's passions and pursuits: From interior design to pageantry

Allyshia Gupta, aged 30, is a contestant on the The Bachelor season 29. She hails from Tampa, Florida, and works as an interior designer. Gupta’s most prominent title came as Miss California USA 2020, which led to her participation in the Miss USA 2020 competition, where she secured a spot in the top 10.

Beyond her pageant career, she is known for her love of horses, her fondness for beach days, and her passion for spending time with her dogs, Bentley and Bagel.

According to Cosmopolitan, Gupta describes herself as a hopeless romantic, believing that true love is within her reach. She also highlights the importance of her family’s approval in any potential relationship.

Fun facts shared about Gupta include that in her college days, she rode a Barbie-pink Vespa, and she has a fondness for pumpkin spice season. Besides being a classic Scorpio, she is mysterious and private.

During the premiere episode of The Bachelor, Gupta brought a magic lamp, hoping to make a wish to connect with the season’s lead. She also made a memorable impression by giving Grant Ellis his first kiss of the season.

At the end of the night, Ellis distributed 17 roses to the contestants, including Gupta.

Allyshia's Instagram presence

Allyshia Gupta’s Instagram presence provides a glimpse into her life outside of the pageant world and The Bachelor. Her Instagram handle is @allyshiagupta, where she posts a combination of personal moments, travel experiences, and her daily life.

Some notable posts include a November 2020 photo from her Miss USA experience, in which she reflected on the journey of competing and her connection with the other contestants, saying:

"To the next Miss USA, you have an army of women behind you. March confidently ahead in the direction of your dreams."

In January 2025, Gupta posted a simple but heartfelt photo captioned "Proof of existence," a likely response to her fans' continued support as she joined the cast of The Bachelor.

During the holiday season of 2024, Gupta shared a series of photos and videos from a trip to Vail, Colorado, featuring her sister and pomeranian dog. This post was captioned with a playful query:

“Naughty or nice list?”

Similarly, her birthday in November 2024 was marked with a series of photos with her sister and dog at The Breakers, where she celebrated turning 30. Gupta has also posted images of her and her friends celebrating the 4th of July in Montauk, New York, in July 2021, with the caption:

“Red, wine and blue.”

